Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.
Trying to solve Wordle #398 for July 22, 2022, and need some help. It’s a tough one today. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.
How Wordle works
Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.
- Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
- Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
- Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.
The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.
Hints for today’s Wordle
- Today’s Wordle starts with a T.
- Today’s Wordle doubles up on a letter.
- Today’s Wordle is a word for lovers.
What’s the answer to Wordle #398 on July 22?
Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.
The answer to today’s Wordle is …
TRYST
Tryst is an noun used to describe “a private romantic rendezvous between lovers.”
