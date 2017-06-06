Xbox One usage data shows players don’t take advantage of backward compatibility

Why it matters to you The fact that most Xbox One owners aren't using backward compatibility could lead to Microsoft slowing its attempts to grow its list of supported games.

Many Xbox One owners were ecstatic when Microsoft announced that the system would be given backward compatibility with Xbox 360 games on a title-by-title basis — but it seems that most don’t use the functionality all that much. New research suggests that backward compatible games only account for 1.5 percent of the total minutes users spend with their Xbox One consoles.

These figures come from a new report undertaken by Ars Technica. A third-party API was used to take a random sample of usage data from almost 1 million active Xbox One gamertags, starting last September and continuing for a period of nearly five months.

In total, 1.65 billion minutes of usage were tracked, at an average of 1,526 minutes per player — and the average time each user spent with backward compatible software was just 23.9 minutes. Backward compatibility may be an attractive feature in theory, but it seems that gamers have a preference for newer titles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops, which was made backward compatible in May 2016, was apparently found to be the most popular Xbox 360 game among the sample. However, even Black Ops was only played by three or four players out of every 1,000.

These findings beg the question whether or not backward compatibility is a productive use of resources for Microsoft. The list of compatible Xbox 360 titles continues to grow, but if such a small proportion of players are taking advantage of the functionality, the company may choose to move the staff working on the project elsewhere.

In February 2017, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that bringing Xbox 360 backward compatibility to Windows 10 was unlikely, but remained a possibility. Based on this usage data, it seems very unlikely that Microsoft would invest any more time and effort into pursuing the feature elsewhere in its ecosystem. What’s more, it might reinforce Sony’s reticence to investigate similar functionality for the PlayStation 4.