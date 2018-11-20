Digital Trends
Enter to win a $445 mini travel bundle from Chrome Industries

Lucas Coll
By

Fall is here, and now’s the perfect time to grab some new gear for the cooler, wetter autumn weather. Chrome Industries makes some of the sleekest and toughest urban apparel and bags on the market, and we’re giving one lucky winner a chance to win up to $445 worth of waterproof clothing and accessories to add to your wardrobe and everyday carry lineup.

This Chrome Industries giveaway bundle includes three of these four items:

  Available in both
     and 
    sizes, the Chrome Industries Storm Seeker Shell is an all-season jacket that's purpose-built for cold, wet climates. The Storm Seeker is completely rainproof, thanks to its 2.5-layer polyester shell with taped seams that remove any ingress points for water. It's also got an adjustable hood, along with zippered ventilation points to stave off the heat when things get muggy.
  • :     Everybody needs a good bag for everyday carry (EDC), and Chrome Industries’
     is a roomier (and waterproof) alternative to cramped shoulder bags. It’s made of a tough 600d polyester/nylon blend, with a rubber bottom panel and welded seams that keep water away from your stuff. The rolltop opening features a secure but easy-to-use magnetic opening, and the Urban Ex also has both an across-body carrying strap and over-the-shoulder tote handles.
  • :     Like a quality bag, a wallet is another one of those EDC essentials — but your standard leather number isn’t the most weather-resistant. The Chrome Industries
     is the answer: Made from rugged nylon canvas and tarp, this wallet is tough enough to handle the elements but small enough to comfortably carry in a pocket all day. Its zip-open compartment also offers plenty of room for cash, cards, keys, and anything else you can fit in there.
  • :     A dopp kit isn’t exactly an everyday carry item, but if you travel frequently, then you know the value of a good (and water-resistant) bag for all your toiletries and other small stowaway items. The 
     combines Chrome Industries’ signature construction quality with sleek design, resulting in a waterproof toiletry bag that’s roomy but not bulky, with hang straps and interior pockets that make this perfect for road warriors.

The winner of this giveaway will score three of these four items: The Storm Seeker Shell jacket (men’s or women’s), the Urban Ex rolltop tote bag, and the choice of either the Chrome Industries Zip Wallet or Kilo Dopp Kit – that’s a total combined value of up to $445. This is a one-day contest, open only on Tuesday, November 20. You can enter below for your chance to win, and you can also subscribe to the Chrome Industries YouTube channel for a bonus entry in the contest.

