Insane weekend deal knocks $1,100 off the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV

This weekend is a good one for building out your home theater. You can add the 65-inch LG OLED evo C2 Series TV to your setup at a discount as it’s seeing a massive price drop at Woot!. This is a TV that ranks on our list of the best OLED TVs, and right now you can take it home for just $1,395. This is a massive savings of more than $1,1100. The TV’s price is normally $2,500. Because Woot! is an Amazon-owned company, free shipping is available to Prime subscribers.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG evo C2 Series OLED TV

There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there, with QLED and OLED regarded as the cream of the crop. OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television by allowing each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The LG evo C2 combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

The LG C2 Series OLED TV has all of the perks you can expect to find on a modern Smart TV, including Google Assistant and Alexa voice control integration. AI processors brilliantly upscale older content and recognize the kind of content you’re watching to present it with the perfect audio mix. You can even watch HDR content on this TV. It has dynamic tone mapping technology, which improves the picture by analyzing 5,000 bocks across the screen to reveal every last detail in movies, TV shows, sports, and all of your favorite content. It makes a great TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

The 65-inch LG OLED evo C2 Series TV is just $1,395 at Woot! right now. That’s asavings of more than $1,100 and free shipping is included with the purchase for Amazon Prime members.

