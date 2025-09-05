Anker Innovation’s CEO Steven Yang took stage at IFA 2025 to discuss Anker’s future

Anker Innovations — the company behind Anker, Eufy, and Soundcore — unveiled an impressive portfolio of products at IFA 2025. The brands will focus on “igniting new possibilities through ultimate innovation,” CEO Steven Yang said at the event in Berlin, across charging, home energy, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio/video.

“With our value framework and focused brand vision, we are championing a Maker spirit at Anker — creating a playground where our teams can push boundaries and define the next generation of intelligent consumer technology,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “This is not about technology for its own sake — it’s about solving real challenges for consumers and igniting possibilities that make life simpler.”

EufyMake’s Make It Real AI design tools

Unleash your creativity with EufyMake’s upgraded Make It Real AI design tools, which combine with the EufyMake E1 UV Printer to transform sketches, photos, or even simple text into textured designs on a wide range of materials such as wood, leather, and metal. The AI design tool will launch with full retail availability in December, with prices that start a $2,499.

Eufy’s Omni S2 robot vacuum and Marswalker carrier

The Eufy Omni S2 robot vacuum is the first in the world with HydroJet 2.0, which scrubs with constant downward pressure alongside real-time pad self-cleaning, and AeroTurbo 2.0, which delivers powerful suction to remove dirt and pet hair from even the thickest rugs. The robot vacuum will make sure that your home is always clean, andit will roll out worldwide in January.

The Eufy Marswalker, meanwhile, is the world’s first stair-climbing carrier for robot vacuums. It combines with the Eufy Omni S2 for complete whole-home cleaning, and is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Eufy Security’s AI Core and EufyCam S4 camera

Claim your peace of mind with Eufy Security’s AI Core, which is the world’s first large-model AI agent for the home. It’s trained to detect and anticipate over 100 scenarios, allowing it to deliver on-device responses in less than 3 seconds. AI Core not only eliminates blind spots around the house, but it also makes protection proactive while eliminating false alarms. It will roll out later this year.

The EufyCam S4 is a hybrid camera that features a 4K fixed lens and dual 2K pan-tilt-zoom lenses, making it capable of clearly capturing facial details from as far as 15 meters away. It’s now available for pre-sale at prices that start at $299.

Soundcore’s Sleep A30 earbuds, AI Voice Recorder, and Nebula X1 Pro mobile theater station

The Soundcore Sleep A30 are the first smart sleep earbuds with active noise cancellation. Released earlier this year, they use adaptive ANC and AI-generated brainwave audio to deal with snoring and other disruptions for more peaceful rest.

The Soundcore AI Voice Recorder is a small wearable device that clips to clothing. The coin-sized gadget can convert conversations to transcripts and summaries with 97% accuracy across more than 100 languages, for applications ranging from college classes to interviews.

The Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro is the first mobile theater station in the world. It features a 4K triple-laser optical engine with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, detachable wireless speakers, and powered subwoofers. If you’re interested, watch for the Kickstarter campaign for the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro, which starts on September 23.

Anker Prime charging devices

Never let your devices run out of battery with the Anker Prime Series, which is the brand’s most advanced multi-device charging family yet. Each product features the AnkerSense View, which is a smart display that instantly shows charging speed and temperature.

The Anker Prime Charger is the world’s most compact 160W multi-port charger, while the Anker Prime 300W Power Bank can charge two laptops and a smartphone at the same time. The Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station is a Qi2 25W wireless charger with active cooling, and the Anker Prime Docking Station is a triple-display charging dock with 8K output.

Anker Solix Solarbank Multisystem

The Anker Solix Solarbank Multisystem redefines home energy. The modular system connects up to four Solarbank units with the Power Dock, which allows it to scale up to solar input of 14kW and power output of 4.8kW, for up to 80% savings in electricity bills and a four-year payback. It’s complemented by the Anker Solix V1 Smart EV charger, which is the world’s first Intelligesture AI charger, enabling huge savings by combining solar surplus with real-time tariffs.