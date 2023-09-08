We love these cheap earbuds, and they’re 30% off right now

If you’re in the market for a great new set of in-ear headphones but don’t have the budget for any of the best wireless earbuds, we absolutely love the Baseus Bowie MA10 wireless earbuds, and they’re currently discounted at Amazon. While these earbuds regularly cost $30, you can apply a 30% coupon at Amazon, which brings their price down to just $21. Free shipping is also included with a purchase if you’re a Prime Member, or if you add a couple other items to make your purchase more than $35.

Why you should buy the Baseus Bowie MA10 wireless earbuds

In our review of the Baseus Bowie MA10 wireless earbuds, we explored deeply just how such cheap headphones could be so good. Not only do they outperform many of the best cheap headphones and earbuds, but we even find them to be superior to the likes of Apple’s AirPods. The feature set of these headphones includes things you won’t find with many cheap sets of earbuds. They include active noise canceling, fast charging technology, waterproofing, and top-notch sound quality. These features make the Baseus Bowie MA10 wireless earbuds a serious consideration for anyone looking for a new way to listen to their audio on the go.

The sound quality alone makes these headphones worth their affordability, and with active noise canceling technology you’ll be able to work with less distraction or simply kick back comfortably with a movie on your laptop. These earbuds also offer a transparency mode, so if you like to listen to music while walking or commuting, you’ll be able to tune in to the world around you while you do so. IPX6 waterproofing makes these headphones resistant to sweat, water and rain. This makes them a great option for workout warriors and fitness enthusiasts. Whatever you manage to put your headphones through over the course of the day, the Baseus Bowie MA10 wireless earbuds make one of the most capable cheap options for doing so.

While the Baseus Bowie MA10 wireless earbuds are a steal even at their regular price of $30, they provide even more value with this deal at Amazon. The 30% coupon you can apply on the product page brings their price down to just $21, and free shipping is included for Prime Members and on purchases over $35.

