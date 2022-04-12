Beats boasts 3 new colors for Studio Buds, new Android tools

Just in time for spring, Beats by Dre has launched three new colors for its Studio Buds noise-canceling wireless earbuds. The new colors are Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, and Moon Gray, and they accompany the three original colors (black, white, and Beats Red) — all six colors sell for the same price of $149 and are available to buy on Apple’s website starting April 13.

Beats has also chosen to make each new color an exclusive offering for third-party retailers: Moon Gray will be available at Amazon, Ocean Blue will be available at Best Buy, and Sunset Pink will be available at Target.

Along with the new colors, Beats has some good news for its Android user base. An update to the Beats app for Android has added a “locate my Beats” feature, along with new widgets that let you access battery life info and control listening modes directly from your device. These new features will work with any Beats products that are compatible with the Beats app, including the more recent Beats Fit Pro.

To celebrate the new colors, Beats is launching a new advertising campaign featuring a 30-second commercial that takes its inspiration from retro video games. The ad features avatars of model and actress Kaia Gerber and Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu. Gerber was also enlisted to do a fashion photo shoot with the new colors. Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and has also appeared in the TV series American Horror Story.

