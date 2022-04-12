 Skip to main content
  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Beats boasts 3 new colors for Studio Buds, new Android tools

Simon Cohen
By

Just in time for spring, Beats by Dre has launched three new colors for its Studio Buds noise-canceling wireless earbuds. The new colors are Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, and Moon Gray, and they accompany the three original colors (black, white, and Beats Red) — all six colors sell for the same price of $149 and are available to buy on Apple’s website starting April 13.

Beats has also chosen to make each new color an exclusive offering for third-party retailers: Moon Gray will be available at Amazon, Ocean Blue will be available at Best Buy, and Sunset Pink will be available at Target.

Beats Studio Buds in three new colors: Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, and Moon Gray.
Beats by Dre

Along with the new colors, Beats has some good news for its Android user base. An update to the Beats app for Android has added a “locate my Beats” feature, along with new widgets that let you access battery life info and control listening modes directly from your device. These new features will work with any Beats products that are compatible with the Beats app, including the more recent Beats Fit Pro.

To celebrate the new colors, Beats is launching a new advertising campaign featuring a 30-second commercial that takes its inspiration from retro video games. The ad features avatars of model and actress Kaia Gerber and Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu. Gerber was also enlisted to do a fashion photo shoot with the new colors. Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and has also appeared in the TV series American Horror Story.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.

Save $100 on this Thrustmaster racing wheel for PS5 (with pedals!)

The Thrustmaster racing wheel is a must-have for any elite gamer.

Best Staples deals and sales for April 2022

Staples Store

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

Getting more spam texts and emails? Here’s how to fix it

In this photo illustration the detail of the SPAM folder.

Is Samsung’s S95B OLED the TV to beat in 2022?

Samsung S95B OLED TV with image of a bright flower on screen.

New Doctor Strange 2 featurette offers a glimpse of madness

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Vicarious Visions has fully dissolved into Blizzard

Skater in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Best Chromebook deals for April 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Amazon Sale: Apple Watch, laptops, TVs & more under $350

memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D shines in gaming benchmarks, beats Intel

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D box.

Nomad’s Base One Max is a reassuringly solid MagSafe charger

Nomad Base One Max charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch.

The Batman: Villains we could see in HBO’s Arkham spinoff

Split image of The Batman and Arkham Asylum in the comics