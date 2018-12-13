Share

With so many products out there, finding the perfect gift for the audio lover in your life can be tough, especially if you are looking for a good deal. But never fear, holiday shoppers: We’ve scoured the internet for the best deals in audio. With discounts on everything from shiny new models to deals on slightly older ones, there’s sure to be something for everyone on this shopping list.

Scroll below for the best audio deals this holiday season, and be sure to check out our review of the best headphones, soundbars, and speakers if you or a loved one is in the market for some new tech.

V Moda Crossfade Wireless ($115)

V-Moda’s first iteration of its acclaimed Crossfade Wireless over-ear headphones offer excellent passive noise isolation, robust bottom end, and sleek looks. And with a steep discount to nearly a third of their original $300 price tag this holiday season, they are easily among the best headphones you can get for the money.

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($100)

Sony makes our favorite noise-canceling headphones on the market, so it’s easy to understand why this excellent on-ear model, now 50 percent off its original $200 list price, would have us take notice. With up to 35 hours (!) of battery life, a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, and soft memory foam earpads, the WH-CH700N will help you or your loved on drown out the world and enjoy the best music in peace and harmony.

Sennheiser HD 4.5 SE Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($130)

Travelers and commuters will love this great set of wireless noise-canceling headphones from Sennheiser, which are now available for $70 off their regular $200 list price. Plush earpads join fantastic balanced sound in this model from the acclaimed audio manufacturer. And with up to 19 hours of battery life, they’ll last through even the longest journeys.

Sony X9000F 2.1-Channel Dolby Atmost Soundbar ($398)

Anyone who is looking to upgrade their home theater will appreciate this fantastic 2.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar from Sony, which gets a $202 discount in time for the holidays. That makes it one of the best deals in home audio, and a no-brainer if you or a loved one wants more immersive sound to pair with that new TV or projector.

Sonos Connect ($400)

Here’s a deal for anyone trying to build out a smart home or who are deeply in love with multiroom audio. Now for $100 off of its typical list price, you can get the older model of Sonos’ Connect amplifier. An Alexa-ready amp that can power speakers both large or small, this is a great way to bring your old hi-fi system into a multiroom home audio setup. With the ability to wirelessly stream Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify, the Sonos Connect is a fantastic way to take your listening to the 21st century.

