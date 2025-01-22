Beyerdynamic reveals 4 new IEMs tuned for mixers and musicians

Table of Contents Table of Contents DT 70 IE for mixing and critical listening DT 71 IE for drummers and bassists DT 72 IE for guitarists and singers DT 73 IE for orchestral musicians, pianists, and keyboard players

Beyerdynamic has taken the wraps off four new in-ear monitors (IEMs) aimed at specific roles within the music creation and listening world. Each made-in-Germany model is based on the company’s Tesla.11 dynamic driver, but has been tuned to give the earbuds a specific sound signature. They’re slated to be available before the end of June 2025 and will be priced at $500.

Each model is visually identical and uses a universal shape. They come with five different sizes of silicone eartips and three pairs of Comply memory foam eartips to help folks get the right mix of comfort and sound isolation. The Tesla.11 driver has a low total harmonic distortion (THD) of 0.02%, along with a maximum sound pressure level (SPL) of 137dB, which makes these new IEMs among the the loudest, lowest-distortion options available, according to the company.

Here’s the full lineup, with descriptions provided by Beyerdynamic:

DT 70 IE for mixing and critical listening

Offering a balanced sound signature ideal for studio professionals and audiophiles alike, the DT 70 IE delivers precise, linear tuning that follows the Fletcher-Munson curve, ensuring accurate low frequencies and treble reproduction at any volume. Its acoustic tuning makes it perfect for evaluating mixes and live sound, while its natural sound balance also appeals to audiophiles seeking top-tier audio performance. Its high-quality cable minimizes structure-borne noise, and the gold-plated MMCX connector ensures a stable, long-lasting connection. With passive sound insulation of -39dB, the DT 70 IE is built for durability in both studio and live settings.

It’s worth noting that while the flat tuning of the DT 70 IE has real value for those who work with music professionally, many listeners (even those who consider themselves audiophiles) may find these IEMs sound less exciting than they’re used to, especially if they’re coming from a set of wireless earbuds from companies like Bose or Sony.

DT 71 IE for drummers and bassists

Delivering powerful bass and clear treble, the DT 71 IE’s tailored sound signature enhances low frequencies while ensuring detailed reproduction of cymbals, percussion and bass guitar overtones. Slightly reduced mids provide added clarity and transparency, promoting precise timing and a dynamic playing experience — perfect for drummers and bassists who require the highest quality sound.

DT 72 IE for guitarists and singers

Offering a natural sound balance for enhanced clarity, the DT 72 IE’s subtly tuned bass provide solid foundation without overwhelming lows, while natural low mids ensure transparency. The frequency response between 200-500 Hz compensates for the “occlusion effect,” preventing muffled sound and delivering a clear, precise listening experience for live performers.

DT 73 IE for orchestral musicians, pianists, and keyboard players

Engineered to meet the nuanced demands of live and studio performances, the DT 73 IE delivers natural bass and mid-range with precise treble overtones. Its linear sound reproduction between 20 Hz and 1 kHz ensures an accurate and authentic representation of every note, making it ideal for orchestral musicians striving for tonal precision. The subtle treble boost from 5 kHz upwards enhances overtones, allowing pianists and keyboard players to hear intricate harmonic details clearly, all while maintaining a smooth, non-fatiguing sound profile.

Beyerdynamic announced these new models at NAMM 2025, an annual show that brings together music industry players from around the world. This year the show takes place in Anaheim, CA. Prompted by its proximity to the L.A. wildfires that remain out of control in some areas, NAMM president and CEO John Mlynczak released a statement saying that despite Anaheim’s 60-mile distance from the affected areas, NAMM has “taken every precaution to confirm that we can gather for a safe and successful NAMM show while also supporting the ongoing relief efforts. He also highlighted that the NAMM Foundation has committed $50,000 to its L.A. Wildfires Relief Fund.

Still, there has been at least one company that has elected to cancel its NAMM attendance. In a statement released on Instagram, Maybach Guitars said that, “After careful consideration, we at Maybach Guitars have decided not to attend the NAMM Show this year […] We believe it is not the right time to gather for an event of this nature when so many are facing hardship.”