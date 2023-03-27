 Skip to main content
Rare deal arrives for the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

Briley Kenney
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 side view.
Bose always occupies at least one spot on our list of the best headphone deals, and you’ll always find some great offers in the best bose deals, as well. But this next one deserves a call out of its own. That’s because the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, a pair of wireless over-the-ear headphones with unique noise-cancellation technology, offer an incredibly immersive experience for audiophiles and casual listeners alike. Thanks to microphones both inside and outside the earcups, which monitor ambient sounds, they can cancel out even some of the sharpest of noises, which works perfectly with the TriPort acoustic headphone structure. They work together to basically make it sound like your own private concert. Best Buy is currently offering them for $329, in black or silver, which saves you $50. The regular price is $379 so this is a fantastic deal, but it won’t last long.

In Digital Trends’ Bose Headphones 700 review, back when they first launched, resident superstar Caleb Denison praised them for their excellent noise canceling tech, comfortable design, remarkable voice clarity during calls, and USB-C charging support — which has since become the norm. While they are designed with the professional in mind, they work well enough to use as frequent flyers, for daily or regular use. They are lightweight, designed well, and extra comfortable to wear for long periods, which is something that’s sorely needed in the over-the-ear headphone space. Bose knocks it out of the park here.

But understandably, it’s the audio fidelity and related technologies that make all the difference with headphones, and Bose got those right too. Built-in voice control support allows you to tap into your assistant of choice, whether that’s Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Plus, you can control the headphones without ever touching your phone, using speech, swipe, and touch. You can browse music on the connected device without picking up your phone, for example. Even more controls are available through the Bose Music App. You can choose between 11 levels of noise-cancelation, built-in microphones — inside and outside the earcups — eliminate ambient sound effectively. Beyond all of that, the Bose headphones are designed to be compatible long into the future through software updates.

Battery life is about 20 hours on a single charge, plenty to get you through the day. They come with a carrying case, they’re water resistant, and thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 they have a range of about 33 feet, so you can leave your phone or tablet and move around the local area freely.

Best Buy’s current deal drops the regular price of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from $379, down to $329, in both black and silver variants. That means you’re saving $50, and if you’re a Best Buy My Rewards member you can save even more with your rewards points. That’s an excellent deal, but it won’t last very long, so hurry if you’re interested.

