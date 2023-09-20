Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are $80 off today

Best Buy’s offer for the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 stands out as one of the most attractive headphone deals that you can shop today. From their original price of $379, they’re down to a more affordable $299 following a discount of $80. There’s no telling how long this bargain will last and if stocks are already running low, so if you want to grab these noise-canceling headphones for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction right now. Tomorrow may already be too late, so act fast.

Why you should buy the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are featured in our roundup of the best wireless headphones as the top choice for comfort and conference calls. Their earcups are angled at 15 degrees to match your head and ears, the ear cushions are built using soft protein leather, and the lightweight headband is wrapped with soft silicone-covered foam, creating a comfortable fit for all-day listening. That can be taken literally, as the headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, with 15 minutes of charging replenishing up to 3.5 hours of usage.

Bose spearheaded the development of active noise cancellation, so you can expect the best form of the technology in the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. You can choose from 11 levels of ANC, including full transparency so that you can hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off. The microphones used by the ANC also enable clearer calls by improving the clarity of everyone’s voices, including your own. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 work with digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, for additional convenience.

If you’re looking to buy comfortable and dependable wireless headphones, you can’t go wrong with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, especially since they’re $80 off from Best Buy. Instead of their sticker price of $379, they’ll be yours for only $299. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, because there’s a chance that their price returns to normal sooner than you expect. Add the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

