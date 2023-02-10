There’s a huge sale on Bose soundbars happening right now

Over at Best Buy are some of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen in a little while. All the deals are on Bose soundbars but that’s a good thing given the company has a great reputation for making high-quality soundbars for home cinema fans. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out our highlights of the Bose soundbar sale. Read on while we take you through what’s out there and why you might want one. As with all deals, we can’t guarantee how long any of these soundbars will be on offer for so hit the buy button soon if you find the one for you.

Bose TV Speaker Soundbar — $200, was $280

Keeping things simple yet effective is the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar. It’s a small soundbar with a key focus — to help improve overall TV sound including clarifying speech. Inside the soundbar are two full-range drivers that are angled to deliver wide, spatial sound. There’s also the center tweeter which focuses on improving speech with built-in Dolby decoding further helping matters. It’s all designed to enhance the audio capabilities of your current TV speaker by providing you with more realistic sounds and audio. Small enough to fit mostly anywhere, it has HDMI-CEC so the TV and soundbar can easily communicate. Modes like dialogue mode and bass boost help you get things just right.

Bose Smart Soundbar 300 — $400, was $450

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 has four full-range drivers and a center dome tweeter, all in a bid to provide you with spacious and clear sound with rich bass. It analyzes what you’re watching, elevating center vocals and boosting the treble so you can hear everything more clearly. It also has voice controls with Alexa and Google Assistant support, as well as Bose Voice4Video so you can speak to it to adjust settings or manage your smart home without lifting a finger. The Bose app further adds to your options while the soundbar pairs up beautifully with other Bose products for an easier home experience.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 — $450, was $500

One of the best soundbars you can buy at the moment, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 offers immersive sound that will impress you given the size. Featuring Dolby Atmos and proprietary TrueSpace technology, it enhances everything possible from games to movies and music. It’s able to intelligently analyze signals other than Dolby Atmos before upmixing them to create a fully immersive multi-channel sound experience. That’s thanks to its five transducers with two that fire upwards so sound is spread around your living space. Besides being compact yet immersive, it also has voice assistant support with Bose Voice4Video and Amazon Alexa. There’s easy setup and you’re always one voice command away from completing many tasks.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 — $700, was $900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 offers an impressive six full-range transducers with two custom-engineered up-firing dipole speakers, a center tweeter, and speaker arrays that are connected to Bose PhaseGuide technology. What does that mean for you? Exceptional sound quality. There’s Dolby Atmos support here to make it potentially one of the best soundbars with Dolby Atmos. There’s also TrueSpace technology to help analyze stereo or 5.1 signals before creating a fully immersive sound experience. As well as that, there’s ADAPTiQ which fine-tunes sound specifically to your room. Besides extensive voice assistant support, you can also stream music via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect so there’s a near-endless array of options here for your home entertainment.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and Bass Module 700 bundle — $1,400, was $1,750

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and Bass Module 700 bundle is ideal for someone who wants an all-in-one package. You get all the benefits of the high-end Bose Smart Soundbar 900 such as impressive audio, intelligent analysis and fine-tuned sound. On top of that, you get the Bose Bass Module 700 wireless subwoofer which is easily paired up providing you with a dynamic range of bass from a powerful driver. QuietPort technology virtually eliminates distortion so you can simply enjoy deep and dramatic bass without any irritations. It’s a truly high-end combo for this price range.

