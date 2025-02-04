 Skip to main content
Cleer’s open-ear earbuds get new features for gamers

By
Cleer Arc II Gaming open-ear earbuds.
Cleer Audio

Cleer’s Arc lineup of open-ear earbuds have always been impressively well-equipped with features, but now the company has added some bells and whistles designed with gamers in mind: The $190 Cleer Arc II Gaming and $235 Cleer Arc 3 Gaming earbuds are available in either black or white finishes starting February 4.

These new models are essentially the same as their non-gaming counterparts (the Cleer Arc II and Cleer Arc 3), but with one key difference: each comes with a dedicated USB-C wireless dongle for low-latency connections. On the Cleer Arc II Gaming, Cleer says that latency gets under 60 milliseconds and on the Cleer Arc 3 Gaming, it can achieve just a hair under 30 milliseconds. The lower the latency, the better when it comes to gaming (and watching videos).

Cleer Arc 3 Gaming open-ear earbuds.
Cleer Arc 3 Gaming open-ear earbuds Cleer Audio

The dongles also make the two Gaming models compatible with popular consoles like PS4, PS5, PC, Switch, and Black : Electronics. The Cleer Arc 3 Gaming also works with the Meta Quest series of VR headsets.

Assuming that these numbers deliver the kind of performance that gamers need, the real question is whether or not open-ear earbuds are the right choice in terms of design. They let in a lot of outside noise — that’s intentional and it can help with situational awareness when outside in busy/hazardous areas. But that also means there’s no way to block out that noise when you want to focus exclusively on your audio.

Cleer Arc II Gaming open-ear earbuds.
Cleer Arc II Gaming Cleer Audio

On the other hand, open-ear earbuds are much less fatiguing and more comfortable for long sessions than earbuds that use silicone eartips to seal out external sounds.

Cleer argues this is why gamers will enjoy these new models. Cleer’s “innovative open-ear technology lets you immerse yourself in the game while staying aware of your surroundings—no more sweating or ear fatigue during long play sessions,” claims the press release.

Both models feature:

  • 16.2mm neodymium dynamic drivers
  • aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, AAC, and SBC codec support
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound
  • Bluetooth MultiPoint
  • On-device touch controls
  • Frequency response from 50Hz – 40kHz
  • HD calling with aptX Voice technology

The Cleer Arc 3 Gaming model also gets:

  • Dolby Atmos spatial audio with head tracking
  • Touch screen smart charging with wireless charging and an internal mirror
  • UV-C Light built-in to the charging case for cleaning and sterilization

The Arc II Gaming is rated at IPX5 water resistance and gets a claimed 8 hours of playtime on a charge, plus 27 hours with the smart charging case, while the Arc 3 Gaming is rated IPX7 and gets 10 hours of playtime per charge, with an additional 40 hours from the case.

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Soundcore’s clip-style earbuds are glasses- and budget-friendly
Woman wearing Soundcore C30i clip-style open earbuds.

Soundcore's latest wireless earbuds are a new addition to the growing open-ear category, but this time, the company is following Bose's footsteps with a clip-style design. The Soundcore C30i have a clamshell shape that wraps around the middle of the ear, making them less likely to interfere with glasses. The C30i come in a translucent black color for $70 and are available on Amazon starting April 9. A solid white color is expected to be added later this month.

At $70, the C30i will be very attractive to anyone who liked the look of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, but wasn't crazy about their $299 price.

Read more
Oladance’s waterproof OWS Sports open-ear headphones target athletes
Oladance OWS Sports in Hormone Yellow.

You may not be familiar with Oladance, but in the world of open-ear earbuds and headphones, it's a top-notch brand. It's latest product -- the Oladance OWS Sports -- takes the company's reputation for excellent sound quality and comfort and adds two features that athletes will appreciate: IPX8 waterproofing and an integrated, silicone-wrapped titanium wire neckband.

The OWS Sports cost $180, and come in four colors named for chemicals produced by the body during physical exercise: Endorphin Silver, Hormone Yellow, Epinephrine Gray, and Dopamine Pink. You can buy them through oladance.com or Amazon.

Read more
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds use a glasses-friendly earclip shape
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds with Kith branding.

In something of a surprise move, Bose has made a return to the open-ear earbud category with the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, a clip-style set of earbuds that the company is launching in collaboration with Kith, a fashion and lifestyle brand. The earbuds -- like all open-ear models -- are designed to let you hear the world around you while you listen to your music. They will sell for $300 exclusively from Kith's stores, and only in extremely limited quantities, starting January 22.

It's not the first time that Bose has developed limited-edition products with taste-makers. In 2023, it created a version of its Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with singer Normani. However, the partnership with Kith and its founder, Ronnie Fieg, is a first for Bose in a few ways.

Read more