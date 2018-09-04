Digital Trends
Home Theater

Definitive Technology launches two new high-end, Chromecast-enabled soundbars

Parker Hall
By
definitive technology studio advance slim soundbar

High-end loudspeaker manufacturer Definitive Technology has announced the launch of two new soundbars, aiming to capture the hard-earned dollars of consumers who want great home theater sound, but don’t have the space (or desire) for a bigger-footprint surround sound system in their living room.

Called the Studio Advance and Studio Slim, the two new models both boast custom-tuned subwoofers to go alongside the soundbars. Those who are after a more immersive digital surround experience will likely be more interested in the Studio Advance model, which offers simulated 5.1 surround sound. The smaller Studio Slim offers more typical 3.1 (center, right, and left channel) sound.

Both new soundbars feature 4K and high dynamic range (HDR) pass through, as well as HDMI ARC, which allows those with smart TVs to pass audio from their TV to the soundbar when using streaming apps that are built into their TV’s software.

The two new products are the result of the company’s extensive efforts to engage with consumers regarding what they’d like to see the company design and manufacture.

“Definitive Technology has produced several award-winning audio products over the past several years. However, we’re not resting on our laurels and have tuned into customer feedback to produce two new sound bars that we believe will surprise and delight consumers all over the globe,” said Skylar Gray, Definitive Technology’s global brand director, in a press release. “We built the Studio Advance and Studio slim sound barsto address sound, technology and design needs from the audiophile as well as TV, movie, music and sports enthusiasts. The addition of HDMI ARC, Chromecast and 4K pass through, paired with Definitive Technology’s ultra-accurate, room-filling sound, make these soundbars an easy choice for anyone serious about quality content.”

Both new models feature advanced audio technology like discrete transducers and amplifiers, and three aluminum dome tweeters for crisp high-end reproduction, in addition to the company’s hyper-advanced digital signal processing, which allows for extreme control of the sound profile.

Such great sound doesn’t come cheap: The Studio Slim will retail for $899 and the Studio Advance will retail for $1,299.

For more information about the new soundbars, we recommend checking out the Definitive Technology website. As usual, if you’re looking to buy a new soundbar, we also highly encourage you to check out our list of the best options available on the market right now.

Don't Miss

13 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
lg 88 inch 8k oled tv introduced ifa2018 ifa 2018 2
Home Theater

Up close with LG’s 88-inch 8K OLED TV. Here’s why it matters | Video

LG has unveiled the first 88-inch 8K OLED TV and is showing it publicly at IFA 2018. Here's why we're excited to see an 8K OLED, even though naysayers suggest its a technology before its time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Movies & TV

Stay inside (and in the dark) with the best horror movies on Netflix right now

There's no need to scour the entire Netflix catalog for the hits. We've compiled a list of the best horror movies on Netflix, whether you're into modern monsters or classic scares.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new shows and movies to stream mother header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Mother!,’ ‘The Mummy,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The strange drama Mother!, celestial sitcom The Good Place, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
y the last man tv series
Movies & TV

13 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction television series by picking up the books that inspired them. We've compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon echo plus prod
Product Review

Amazon's Echo Plus transforms Alexa from a secretary to a smart-home sorcerer

The Echo Plus was announced in Sept 2017, and we quickly got our hands on one, eager to test out the embedded smart home hub. Now, a year later, we’re taking a fresh look at the device. Is Alexa still so smart?
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best new movie trailers bad times at the el royale
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ ‘First Man,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: The trailers for Bad Times at the El Royale, First Man, and more.
Posted By Rick Marshall
lg hu80ka lghu80ka prdthmb
Product Review

LG rewrote the rules for projectors with the portable, dead-simple HU80KA

With the built-in smart TV functionality and the versatility to be set on the floor or placed on a mount like a more traditional projector, LG’s HU80KA laser projector takes the pain out of cinema-style viewing. And it also looks pretty…
Posted By Parker Hall
synaptics audiosmart far field voice tech
Home Theater

New TCL TVs can hear your every word — even in noisy rooms

Synaptics' Audiosmart far-field voice (FFV) tech takes voice control to new levels with TCL's new line of televisions, which have Alexa built-in and were introduced at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Bruce Brown
streaming
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime: Battle of the streaming giants

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and Hulu.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
black mirror arkangel best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

The 10 best Black Mirror episodes are thought-provoking, disturbing, mesmerizing

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one special, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made the list.
Posted By Christine Persaud
polk signa s2 soundbar
Home Theater

Polk’s Signa S2 soundbar/subwoofer combo pumps out great sound at a low price

Polk Audio has announced a new version of its popular Signa soundbar line, the Signa S2. Designed for home theater enthusiasts without corner office budgets, the Signa S2 brings HDMI ARC connectivity for smart TV owners.
Posted By Parker Hall