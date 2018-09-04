Definitive Technology launches two new high-end, Chromecast-enabled soundbars

Share

High-end loudspeaker manufacturer Definitive Technology has announced the launch of two new soundbars, aiming to capture the hard-earned dollars of consumers who want great home theater sound, but don’t have the space (or desire) for a bigger-footprint surround sound system in their living room.

Called the Studio Advance and Studio Slim, the two new models both boast custom-tuned subwoofers to go alongside the soundbars. Those who are after a more immersive digital surround experience will likely be more interested in the Studio Advance model, which offers simulated 5.1 surround sound. The smaller Studio Slim offers more typical 3.1 (center, right, and left channel) sound.

Both new soundbars feature 4K and high dynamic range (HDR) pass through, as well as HDMI ARC, which allows those with smart TVs to pass audio from their TV to the soundbar when using streaming apps that are built into their TV’s software.

The two new products are the result of the company’s extensive efforts to engage with consumers regarding what they’d like to see the company design and manufacture.

“Definitive Technology has produced several award-winning audio products over the past several years. However, we’re not resting on our laurels and have tuned into customer feedback to produce two new sound bars that we believe will surprise and delight consumers all over the globe,” said Skylar Gray, Definitive Technology’s global brand director, in a press release. “We built the Studio Advance and Studio slim sound barsto address sound, technology and design needs from the audiophile as well as TV, movie, music and sports enthusiasts. The addition of HDMI ARC, Chromecast and 4K pass through, paired with Definitive Technology’s ultra-accurate, room-filling sound, make these soundbars an easy choice for anyone serious about quality content.”

Both new models feature advanced audio technology like discrete transducers and amplifiers, and three aluminum dome tweeters for crisp high-end reproduction, in addition to the company’s hyper-advanced digital signal processing, which allows for extreme control of the sound profile.

Such great sound doesn’t come cheap: The Studio Slim will retail for $899 and the Studio Advance will retail for $1,299.

For more information about the new soundbars, we recommend checking out the Definitive Technology website. As usual, if you’re looking to buy a new soundbar, we also highly encourage you to check out our list of the best options available on the market right now.