My favorite noise-canceling travel headphones are at their lowest price of the year for Prime Day

Andrew Martonik
By
Bose QC45 headphones in black.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

I travel quite a bit. Last year I racked up 73,000 miles flying, and just over halfway through 2023 I’m already at 50,000 — and the only thing that keeps me sane in airports and on planes is my Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones. I have loved these since I bought them at the end of 2021, and now 18 months later I can still recommend them without hesitation.

I got a killer deal on the headphones with a Black Friday promotion back then, and now they’re even cheaper for Amazon Prime Day — they’re down to just $229 in black or grey and $199 in white or blue, a discount of 30-40%. That $199 price is the lowest Amazon has seen this year.

After several years loving the previous generation, the QC35, I jumped to the QC45 without hesitation and I’m so glad I did. These headphones are light and comfortable to the point where I can wear them for entire trans-continental flights without issue — plus airports on both ends! — and the battery life matches that endurance. They charge over USB-C, and they use physical controls for volume and playback, which I prefer.

But they’re not just for travel; I’m wearing them most days while I work, and if I’m out and about they seamlessly swap over to Bluetooth on my phone to keep my podcasts playing. The one-button switch (again, physical rather than touch) from ANC to transparency mode is helpful when I’m on busy streets or listening for announcements on the subway.

At this price, anyone looking for great over-ear noise-canceling headphones should look no further. I love my QC45s for travel and daily use, and I bet you will too.

Andrew Martonik
Andrew Martonik
Editor in Chief
Andrew Martonik is the Editor in Chief at Digital Trends, leading a diverse team of authoritative tech journalists.
