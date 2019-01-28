Digital Trends
Fluance’s Ai60 speakers are a cheap, gorgeous way to listen to music

Parker Hall
By
fluance ai60 speakers bamboo 5 1

If you’re in the market for a great pair of bookshelf speakers to pair with that classy new turntable, you’re in luck: Fluance, the popular audio brand that has long made one of our favorite entry-level turntables and other affordable audio gear, has announced the Ai60, a pair of powered speakers that should help bring your favorite tunes to life.

With built-in 6.5-inch woofers and integrated 100-watt class D amplifiers, the compact speakers should provide a vivid full-frequency image of your music, and are aimed at those who are just getting into the world of high-end sound, but who don’t quite have the budget to leap into the deep end, where audio gear can quickly eat up their vacation (or even car) fund. The Ai60 will retail for just $300.

In addition to offering the ability to directly connect to a source device like a turntable, mp3 player, or CD player via RCA cables, the Ai60 also features a built-in aptX Bluetooth connection, allowing you to wirelessly stream your favorite tunes in high fidelity. In addition, you can connect with optical and USB, and the speakers even have a subwoofer output port, should you want a bit more rumble.

One thing we do wish that was included is a remote — as it can be annoying using bookshelf speakers as TV speakers (via the optical port) if you have to get up and change the input selection to do so. Still, small potatoes for a pair of speakers that’s this affordable.

That said, they should offer great sound, even without an added subwoofer down low. The speakers feature gorgeous wooden cabinets in numerous colors (our favorite is the natural bamboo look), with soft silk-dome tweeters that are designed to provide crisp, natural highs, and glass fiber woofers that the company claims provide vivid mids and deep bass.

We’ve loved many of the products we’ve seen from Fluance, and have always been impressed by the way the company is able to mix excellent sound with truly great value. We look forward to spending time with these new bookshelf speakers, as they seem like they could be a great all-in-one solution for the budding audiophile. After all, who doesn’t want a great-looking and great-sounding set of speakers that won’t cost an arm and a leg?

