Gadhouse’s see-through Cosmo Solar turntables will remind you of your old iMac G3

Gadhouse Cosmo Solar turntables.
If you’re looking for a cool-looking retro-inspired turntable to style up your home, Bangkok-based Gadhouse has announced a new lineup of its cute and cool Cosmo portable record players, the see-through Solar Edition that will run you just $200.

Made with beginners in mind, Gadhouse’s Solar record players are compact, with a removable hard-shell dust cover, and all the basics a vinyl newb could need to get started, including built-in 5-watt speakers for playback anywhere, as well as RCA connectivity for use with an amplifier or powered speakers and Bluetooth for connecting to a Bluetooth speaker.

Gadhouse Cosmo Solar turntable in Neptune Blue.
This time, though, Gadhouse has added a new range of colors to the lineup (dubbed Solar) and a design that may look a little familiar to those of a certain early 2000s vintage who had a classic Mactinosh iMac G3 computer on their desk. The Cosmo Solar Edition come is three new transparent colors, as described in the Gadhous press release:

  • Venus Red: Inspired by the bold characters from classic movies, this shade exudes vibrant energy and ensures you stand out in any crowd.
  • Jupiter Green: Refresh your spirit with this bright green, evoking a sense of calm amidst the chaos. Let the inner child embrace the joy of music in peaceful harmony.
  • Neptune Blue: This clear blue hue evokes a sense of nostalgia, gently transporting you back to cherished memories of the good old days.
Gadhouse Cosmo Solar turntables.
Each turntable features 33 1/3 and 45 RPM playback with an auto start and stop feature to help preserve your records as well as the Solar’s moving magnet (MM) cartridge, and the turntable also has play, pause, backward, and forward playback controls and pitch control for some weird warping fun. With bass and treble dials, you can also dial the sound to your liking.

Gadhouse Cosmo Solar turntable in Venus Red.
Dual headphone jacks (3.5 mm and the bigger 6.35 mm) offer diversity in the wired headphones you can connect (or other wired audio outputs). The Gadhouse Cosmo Solar also features an FM radio and USB/SD inputs that can be used to playback music stored on them or you can use the USB port to record your vinyl right to a USB stick.

The Gadhouse Cosmo Solar Edition turntables are available now for $200 at the Gadhouse website.

