 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Google’s Android Beta 16 includes support for Auracast

By

The new Android 16 beta build released today for developers will include support for Auracast, which enables earbuds and hearing aids to connect to public and private audio streams thanks to the Bluetooth LE standard. A demonstration of Auracast technology at CES 2024 showed how it could be used in environments where public service announcements can be difficult to hear for all of us, but particularly those with hearing impairment. We’ve been excited about the technology for a while now, and the Android 16 beta support is a great step forward for broader implementation.

The new update will allow compatible devices — be it hearing aids from GN Hearing or Starkey, or earbuds like the JBL Tour 3 Pro — to receive broadcasts from compatible TVs or public transmitters with Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 7, Android 15, or Google Pixel 9 devices running the Android 16 beta. For those connecting with a hearing aid, your hearing aid presets will be applied to the broadcasts. With the update, Google is rolling out the ability to connect to broadcasts with a QR code instead of needing to go into the devices settings. The QR code implementation will be available first on Pixel 9 devices.

Recommended Videos

As Auracast gets supported in more products, there’s great potential for use in our everyday lives. This includes far more flexibility while watching TV — either with the placement of Aurcast-enabled speakers throughout a room, or multiple people being able to listen to the same broadcast with different language options of frequency boost settings for intelligibility — or being able to connect to an audio stream specific to your gate at the airport for boarding or (God forbid) delay notifications. It also means you’ll be able to use your own headphones, earbuds, or hearing aids to connect to the stream — as long as they have Auracast enabled. The inclusion of Auracast leads to better auditory accessibility, and we’re here for it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
Next-gen Qualcomm chips make wireless earbuds, headphones better for gaming and spatial audio
Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound earbuds and smartphone image.

Qualcomm has revealed its latest audio chips for wireless earbuds and headphones, which will enable head-tracked spatial audio, low-latency for mobile gaming, lossless audio for true CD-quality sound, and compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio, which is set to replace older Bluetooth standards over the next year or two. The S3 and S5 Gen 2 chips are currently being evaluated by manufacturers and Qualcomm expects we'll see the first products equipped with these chips in the second half of 2023.

The new S3 and S5 chips enable the headphone/earbud/speaker side of Qualcomm's evolving Snapdragon Sound platform, which the company introduced in 2021. Snapdragon Sound isn't a technology -- it's more like a certification of features and performance.  Qualcomm uses the brand to let people know what they can expect when they combine a wireless audio product (like earbuds or headphones) with a smartphone when both products display the Snapdragon Sound emblem. It's also your way of knowing that Qualcomm has independently verified that these features work as expected.

Read more
Chromecast with Google TV makes the leap to Android 12
Chromecast with Google TV.

Chromecast with Google TV is no spring chicken, having just had its second birthday. But it's hardly being put out to pasture — and a new software update makes that clear. The first device with the new "Google TV" (as opposed to the old Google TV of yore, but we digress) operating system and user interface has just made the leap from Android 10 to Android 12.

And before anyone hops in and says, "but Chromecast runs Google TV and not Android TV!!!" -- we're just going to go ahead and stop you right there. Call it what you want — and Google's definitely called it both, including in this new changelog — but the end result is that it's now on "Android TV OS 12," according to the changelog for version STTE.220621.019.A2. You'll also now be on the July 2022 security patch.

Read more
Get ready for a new generation of wireless headphones: Bluetooth LE Audio is now a done deal
A man listens to his cell phone audio via bluetooth headphones.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) -- the entity tasked with evolving the Bluetooth wireless standard over time -- has announced that it has completed its work on the new LE Audio specification, which officially opens the doors to a new wave of wireless headphones, earbuds, speakers, and hearing aids that work with the new standard.

Bluetooth LE Audio is fully backward-compatible with older Bluetooth versions, so you don't need to worry about buying a new set of earbuds or headphones only to discover that they don't work with your phone or computer. But it does add several new capabilities like Auracast (a broadcast-style audio sharing feature) and the LC3 codec, which promises better audio quality while reducing latency and extending battery life. To enjoy these additional features, both the transmitting device (like your phone) and the receiving device (headphones, earbuds, etc.) will need to support them.

Read more