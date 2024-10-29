 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Grado honors its legendary Signature HP1 headphones with the HP100 SE

By
Grado Signature HP100 SE.
Grado

Grado’s latest wired, open-back headphones are both a nod to the company’s past as well as a signal of what to expect in the future. The Signature HP100 SE are an homage to founder, Joe Grado, in the lead-up to what would have been his 100th birthday (Joe died in 2015), and they take their sound and design inspiration from Joe’s HP1 — the first headphones Grado ever made.

Like the HP1, which was followed by the HP2 and HP3, the Signature HP100 SE’s housings are individually machined from specially treated aluminum with the product name neatly engraved on the face. Joe Grado originally selected aluminum for the HP1 for its anti-resonance qualities.

Grado Signature HP100 SE.
Grado

Within those housings, however, is a completely new speaker design with 52mm drivers made with paper composite cones and powered by a high flux magnetic circuit using rare earth alloys, and a new voice coil made from lightweight copper-plated aluminum.

Recommended Videos

The company says its goal was to deliver a speaker that “produced excellent high frequency resolution, midrange smoothness and bass energy with low distortion, resulting in a voicing that is musically and harmonically correct.”

Grado Signature HP100 SE.
Grado

The HP100 SE are the first Grado headphones to offer detachable cables. Each earcup uses a 4-pin mini XLR plug. The HP100 SE ships with a braided, 12-conductor cable with a 6.3mm source connection, but Grado says that additional detachable cable options, such as 4-pin XLR termination, 4.4mm balanced termination, and various cable lengths available in the future.

Related

The headband and height rods look almost unchanged from the HP1, but the company says they’ve been thoroughly updated. The new headband features 50% more padding than previous Grado designs, while the stainless steel height rods are designed to not slide out of the junction block if the zinc alloy end caps become dislodged.

Grado Signature HP100 SE.
Grado

Grado says you can expect the HP100 SE to deliver a frequency response of 3.5Hz-51.5kHz, with a total harmonic distortion of less than 0.1% at 100dB, a 1 milliwatt sound pressure level of 117dB, and 38 ohms of impedance. In other words, they should be just as easy to drive as the rest of Grado’s lineup of headphones.

Grado HP1 headphones with amp.
The original Grado HP1 headphones with a battery-powered amp. Skyfiaudio.com

Speaking of the lineup, I asked Grado if the “Signature” designation of the HP100 SE marked a return of the Signature series, but a company spokesperson said this decision was “undetermined” at the moment.

The Grado Signature HP100 SE are hand-assembled in Brooklyn, just like the HP1, and cost $2,495. They’ll be available in November, from gradolabs.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
The best Samsung The Frame TV deals — From just $879
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.

While there’s a lot to choose from among today’s best TV deals, Samsung’s The Frame TV is one worth checking out if you’d like to add something unique to your home theater. There are a lot of Samsung The Frame TV deals worth taking a look at today, and they come in a number of sizes. So if you’ve had your eye on 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, or 85-inch TV deals, and haven’t found what you’re looking for, it’s time to take a look at what The Frame has to offer. We’ve tracked down all of the best Samsung The Frame TV deals, and you can find them all below.
Today's best Samsung The Frame TV deals

If you're looking to save big on Samsung's iconic The Frame TV, you've come to the right place. Here are all the best deals available:

Read more
The best hidden gems on Netflix right now
Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson in Detroiters.

Who has time to watch all of their favorite shows on Netflix? That's hard enough to pull off for even seasoned TV watchers. Inevitably, some great shows fall by the wayside because no single person can catch everything that Netflix puts out until someone invents a way for us to watch television while we sleep. Even then, it might still be too much TV.

The best hidden gems on Netflix are the shows off the beaten path that deserve more attention from the streaming audience. This month, Netflix's latest additions to our list include a short-lived Comedy Central sitcom called Detroiters, as well as The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox, which gives sports fans a chance to look back at the team that turned around Boston's fortunes after more than eight decades of failure.

Read more
Early Black Friday Beats headphone deals: At least 20% off all models
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

Black Friday may not have started yet, but Black Friday deals sure have. Pretty much all retailers are getting in on the early Black Friday action, with headphone deals standing out among the sales. Beats headphones, in particular, are offering up some great savings, which is why we’ve tracked down all of the early Black Friday Beats headphone deals worth shopping. Top models and hefty discounts are available, so read onward for all of the details and don’t miss out on a chance to land some Black Friday savings before the sale even starts.
Beats Flex wireless earbuds — $49 $70 30% off

A great combination of affordability and audio quality within the Beats lineup can be found with the Beats Flex wireless earbuds. They offer all-day comfort with a flex-form cable and four different eartip options, and they’re powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip for seamless connectivity. This Black Friday deal is good for more than $20 in savings, which brings the Beats Flex sale price below $50.

Read more