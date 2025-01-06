 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Hisense goes big with new TriChroma LED TV and a consumer MicroLED

By
The Hisense 116UX TriChroma LED TV in a living room.
Hisense
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 minute ago

We’re gonna admit it. The new Hisense TriChroma LED TV took us by surprise here at CES 2025, and piqued our interest to high levels. The unveiling of the 116-inch 116UX introduces what looks to be a new step forward in mini-LED display technology, but we also do have questions. First, here’s what we know.

By this point, regular Digital Trends readers and YouTube followers are familiar with the basic setup of an LED TV — backlights of blue or white LEDs shine through a color filter (in 2025, often a quantum dot filter) to produce the colors we see.

Recommended Videos

That’s not how the TriChroma LED TV does it, though. Instead, it uses tens of thousands of RGB Local Dimming optical lenses that each contain a red, green, and blue LED. The lenses are controlled in clusters (much the way mini-LED dimming zones are controlled), but the dimming is at both the optical lens level and the RGB chip level.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Having individual red, green, and blue LEDs without a color filter allows for a much wider color gamut — much like Hisense is able to do with its TriChroma Laser TVs — and it achieves 97% of the BT.2020 color space (according to the Hisense test lab). The independent control over brightness and color allows Hisense to virtually eliminate blooming, with precise control over each pixel, according to the company.

Related

It also allows the RGB clusters to only use the LEDs needed for whatever content the TV is showing, and therefore perform in a more efficient way, reducing power consumption. The use of RGB LEDs for backlight instead of white or blue LEDs means the blue light emissions are reduced by 32% as well.

This all sounds like it requires an incredible amount of processing. To make it all happen, the 116UX has Hisense’s flagship Hi-View AI Engine X. Hisense says the chip’s processing power “enables real-time optimization of every frame”by  utilizing new AI enhancements called AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, and AI Banding Smoother.

The Hisense 116UX will reach up to 10,000 nits of brightness (Hisense has a tendency to under-promise and overperform, so it’ll be interesting to see what that number is when we test it), and supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced. For sound, it includes a 6.2.2 CineStage X integrated surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X support. It runs on the Google TV OS.

All of this feels like only part of the story for how the 116UX works, and leaves out some important information. How do the LCD cells line up with the RGB clusters? The LEDs aren’t pixel level like a MicroLED, so if one pixel needs to be yellow and the one next to it needs to be orange, how are the colors differentiated from one pixel to the next that’s within the same RGB cluster? We’re very interested to get answers to those questions (and more) to get a deeper understanding of how this new technology implementation gets the job done.

The Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV.
The Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV Hisense

Alongside the 116UX, Hisense is also debuting the 136MX MicroLED display, its first consumer MicroLED. The display has 24.88 million microscopic LEDs, with a red, green, and blue LED in each self-emissive pixel. So like how individual pixels in an OLED can be turned off, the same can happen in a MicroLED, allowing for deep blacks and a near-infinite contrast ratio, but without the concern of any burn-in potential. Black nanocrystals also reduce reflectivity, which is especially beneficial for brightly lit spaces.

The 136MX MicroLED also uses the flagship Hi-View AI Engine X processor with AI-based algorithms. Hisense says it will reach up to 10,000 nits brightness and achieve 95% of BT.2020.

Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ are both supported, as is Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X with a “thoughtfully designed audio system.” (There are no details on the speakers beyond that.) The TV uses Hisense’s Vidaa smart platform, and includes voice integration for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. As expected, it has HDMI 2.1 connectivity and eARC, as well as Wi-Fi 6E. For gamers, it includes a 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and FreeSync Premium Pro.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
Hisense just debuted the world’s largest mini-LED TV at 100 inches
100-inch Hisense U8K 4K mini-LED TV.

Hisense now makes the world's largest mini-LED backlit 4K TV: the 100-inch U8K TV. It announced the new TV at CEDIA Expo, the annual conference for AV professionals and installers, taking place in Denver, CO from September 7-9. The new TV might be the world's biggest, but its price is surprisingly accessible (at least, for a TV of this size) at $10,000. Hisense's TVs are often deeply discounted, sometimes as soon as they go on sale, so we expect this price to drop soon. It will be available from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon later this fall.

"Popularity and consumer interest in big screens continues to grow," said David Gold, President of Hisense USA, in a press release. "While our laser TV lineup can reach up to an impressive 300-inches, we also wanted to offer an option that showcases Hisense’s superior mini-LED experience, and there was no better choice than what’s proving to be our most award-winning TV to date: the U8K Series. We’re the only brand offering mini-LED at the 100-inch size, at this performance level, with this feature set, and a value package."

Read more
Hisense kicks off its U8K mini-LED TV availability with deep discounts
A closeup view of an owl displayed on a Hisense U8K TV.

Why wait for a new product to go on sale when you grab a huge discount on day one? That's clearly the thinking behind Hisense's retail launch of its 2023 U8K mini-LED 4K TV, which arrives in stores today. The flagship TV is available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes. Normally, these are priced at $1,300, $1,700, and $2,300 respectively, but for a limited time, Hisense has dramatically reduced all three, which are currently at $800, $1,100, and $1,600.

U8K is the company's flagship TV and marries the impressive benefits of quantum dots with the precise brightness control of mini-LED backlighting. The U8K offers Hisense's best and brightest picture quality -- that is, until (and if) Hisense releases the UX TV it teased at CES 2023. And it's loaded with features that will make it a strong contender if you're looking for a great TV without spending a fortune.

Read more
Hisense’s mini-LED U6K TV arrives, starting at $500
Hisense U6K mini-LED TV.

At CES 2023, Hisense promised to bring the U6K mini-LED 4K TV to buyers for under $500. And while it didn't quite make good on that exact wording, we're still impressed that the U6K is now here and available for exactly $500 in the 55-inch screen size. It's available right now at Amazon and at Best Buy, along with the 65-inch ($650), and 75-inch ($848) models.

To put Hisense's achievement in perspective, TCL's most affordable mini-LED TV is the 65-inch QM8, which sells for $1,298.

Read more