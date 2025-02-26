 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Hisense QLEDs didn’t have quantum dots? A new lawsuit claims just that

By
Hisense U7N review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

A class action complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York claims that Hisense, through its marketing on both the Hisense website and retailer websites, made false claims that its TVs included quantum dot technology when they actually did not, or not enough to result in an improvement to the performance. (Questions were brought up about TCL’s use of quantum dots last fall.) The specific Hisense TV models mentioned in the complaint “include, but are not necessarily limited to, the QD5 series, the QD6 series, QD65 series, the QD7 series, the U7 series, and the U7N series.” The complaint documents were filed on February 25, 2025.

The complaint states that the plaintiff, Robert Macioce, purchased a 43-inch QD5 Hisense in November from Best Buy for $159.99. Based on the advertising for the product, the TV “includes QLED Quantum Dot Color” technology which “dramatically increase[s] the color saturation for everything you watch.” The court documents point out that the same terminology is used on the Hisense website. It goes on to say that “the primary reason Plaintiff Macioce purchased the television was because it contained QLED technology, including the advertised performance benefits of that technology, such as providing better picture quality and more vivid colors, as compared to a standard LED television.”

Recommended Videos

The crux of the lawsuit looks to hinge upon the word “meaningful,” which appears many times throughout the 29-page complaint. Who will decide what “meaningful” means? Perhaps a jury. The plaintiff and his lawyers have called for a trail by jury for the five causes of action included in the complaint.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Not surprisingly, no evidence is referenced in the document, although it does note that, since “quantum dots are produced through a chemical process, the technology leaves known chemical markers.” It goes on to say that consumers would be able to tell if quantum dots were used by detecting any residual chemical markers. The complaint does use the term “upon information and belief” throughout, which means, in legal terms, that the information is based on second-hand knowledge.

We have reached out to Hisense for a statement and will update this article if one is provided.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
Get the best picture from your LG TV: Change these settings
LG TV Settings

The LG G4 is one of the best TVs we’ve had in the studio all year. Whether it’s that top-tier model (or the C4, B4, or any of LG’s TV’s), we want to help you get the best and most desirable picture for all of your viewing needs.

Get ready to dial in the settings for your LG TV, from turning off features that are holding your set back to squeezing out every bit of its brightness.
Turn these features off now
Some features may prevent your TV from delivering its best, and we recommend turning them off.

Read more
The Samsung 75-inch Q60DB 4K QLED is on sale for $1,000 today
The Samsung 70-inch Q60D QLED 4K Tizen TV against a white background.

The most expensive TVs on the market cost upwards of $3,000, but you don’t always have to spend an arm and a leg to score a bright and colorful set. Brands like Samsung are renowned for offering TVs at just about every price point, and there are frequent sales, too. As a matter of fact, this Samsung offer crossed our desks earlier today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch Q60D 4K QLED at Samsung, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,200.

Read more
Get the best picture from your Samsung TV: Change these settings
Samsung TV Settings

If you haven’t changed the settings on your new Samsung TV, you’re likely not getting anywhere close to the best picture quality or viewing experience it’s capable of delivering. It’s time to change that.

We’ve been hearing this from every TV brand for years: Research shows most folks don't touch even the most basic settings for their TV. Straight out of the box, it gets set up and that’s it.

Read more