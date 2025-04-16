 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Huawei’s stylish live translation smart glasses actually look good

By
HUAWEI Eyewear 2
HUAWEI

Huawei has launched a new version of its Eyewear 2 smart glasses in China, with a trendy round frame and support for AI features. At CNY 2299, or around $310, the new style expands the range of design options for the Huawei Eyewear 2 series.

The major feature of the series is the 11 hours of listening that the glasses provide via drivers inside the arm, making them essentially earbuds for your face. The glasses connect to your phone or other device via Bluetooth, and you can control your music using touch controls similar to what you’d find on earbuds. The sound isn’t transmitted via bone conduction so don’t expect complete privacy for your listening, but using them to listen to music or podcasts shouldn’t disturb other people around you.

Recommended Videos

The big new offering for the latest version of the smart glasses is the AI features including live interpretation, according to Notebook Check. The idea is that the feature can be enabled via voice command so languages you hear can be translated into the language of your choice in real time — which would be a killer functionality for everyone from business people to tourists. However, details on this are scarce, with no information yet on what languages are supported or how well this works in practice.

Related

Other features include health tips, weather forecasts, and scheduling assistance, plus the ability to accept calls by nodding. With essentially a one-day battery life, charging speed will be important, and Huawei claims the glasses can be fully charged in under an hour. There are also new nose pads and non-slip ear hooks for practically and comfort — something particularly important for a device you’d be wearing on your face all day long.

The three currently available styles of smart glasses can be seen on Huawei’s website, but there isn’t any information available yet on if or when they will be available outside of China.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Netflix search could soon get an AI boost, and it sounds like a boon
A TV with the Netflix streaming service on screen.

There’s a running joke in the streaming world. By the time you decide what to watch, the snacks are over, or the mood is gone. Netflix even launched a tool called “Play Something” to end the meaningless catalog scrolling. But an inherent part of the problem is also the platform’s bad search system. 

For years, users have complained about the algorithmic recommendation system’s tendency to repeat listings, while the lack of a proper sort and filter system only worsens the situation. The categories system, on the other hand, is quite overwhelming. 

Read more
You Asked: Mysterious lines and clicking fixes, plus outdoor TV tips
You Asked Ep. 87: New LG OLED Glitch?

On today’s You Asked: Who cares about TV processing when you have an Apple TV? Where is the Hisense Saturn – that Theater Quad competitor – we saw at CES? What's the deal with outdoor TVs? And, the Sony TV click mystery has been solved, while a new LG OLED mystery emerges ...
Processing prowess: Does it really matter?

Ro’eh writes: When deciding what TV to buy, and particularly when considering Samsung’s great options vs. LG and Sony, should I care about processing capabilities at all if I have an Apple TV 4K that already upscales and processes the image on its own? Can I just ignore that and focus on the other differentiators?

Read more
Samsung S95F OLED first look: exceptionally bright and vying for best tv of the year
Samsung S95F OLED

The Samsung S95F OLED TV: Many people already have feelings about it, but I’d suggest putting those aside until you’ve read this. Why? Because I’ve been to Samsung's super secret facility on the East Coast (something we’ve been doing for the past four or five years) getting an early look at their flagship television.

You're might already be familiar with the flagship 8K NeoQLED (QN900F) outfitted with some anti-glare technology and the flagship 4K NeoQLED TV (QN90F). Now we have the flagship OLED TV: the Samsung S95F.

Read more