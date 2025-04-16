Huawei’s stylish live translation smart glasses actually look good

Huawei has launched a new version of its Eyewear 2 smart glasses in China, with a trendy round frame and support for AI features. At CNY 2299, or around $310, the new style expands the range of design options for the Huawei Eyewear 2 series.

The major feature of the series is the 11 hours of listening that the glasses provide via drivers inside the arm, making them essentially earbuds for your face. The glasses connect to your phone or other device via Bluetooth, and you can control your music using touch controls similar to what you’d find on earbuds. The sound isn’t transmitted via bone conduction so don’t expect complete privacy for your listening, but using them to listen to music or podcasts shouldn’t disturb other people around you.

The big new offering for the latest version of the smart glasses is the AI features including live interpretation, according to Notebook Check. The idea is that the feature can be enabled via voice command so languages you hear can be translated into the language of your choice in real time — which would be a killer functionality for everyone from business people to tourists. However, details on this are scarce, with no information yet on what languages are supported or how well this works in practice.

Other features include health tips, weather forecasts, and scheduling assistance, plus the ability to accept calls by nodding. With essentially a one-day battery life, charging speed will be important, and Huawei claims the glasses can be fully charged in under an hour. There are also new nose pads and non-slip ear hooks for practically and comfort — something particularly important for a device you’d be wearing on your face all day long.

The three currently available styles of smart glasses can be seen on Huawei’s website, but there isn’t any information available yet on if or when they will be available outside of China.