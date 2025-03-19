 Skip to main content
New Cloud III S headset from HyperX offers a massive battery life of 200 hours

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset leaning against a gaming PC.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

HyperX will follow up its popular Cloud III wireless headset with a Cloud III S, which features an impressive battery life of up to 200 hours.

HP announced the device this week, as reported by Engadget, which will include options for either Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connections. It’s the addition of Bluetooth that allows the headset to stretch its battery time for so long, though the option for a dongle for connecting via 2.4GHz is also included for those who prefer that.

That hefty battery life puts the upcoming headset well ahead of the pack in terms of what is currently available for wireless gaming headsets. Though the battery life isn’t quite as long as the Cloud Alpha’s epic 300 hours, that device doesn’t offer a Bluetooth option.

“The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless Gaming Headset delivers unmatched comfort and immersive audio for up to 120 hours of battery life in 2.4GHz and up to 200 hours in Bluetooth mode on a single charge,” HP wrote in an announcement. “HyperX-tuned acoustics ensure crystal-clear audio and the durable yet flexible design, boom and boomless mic options, and customizable earcup plates let gamers play longer, sound better, and do it in style.”

The magnetic ear plates are a fun touch too, as they allow users to swap out the look and style of their headset to match their favorite theme or game. The ear plates will be 3D printed and available fro HyperX, but only in selected countries.

Other features to look out for include exceptional flexibility, so the headset can be bent and twisted without breaking, and a smaller and more lightweight design compared to other headsets which is a feature of the Cloud III design. Finally, the device will also support the Instant Pair software which allows it to connect to some Omen laptops via wireless with no need for a dongle.

If you’re excited about this headset, however, then the bad news is that there is no official release date announced yet, nor is there any information on pricing.

