 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Perfect for a kitchen or bedroom, this 43-inch 4K TV is $210 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

While there are TV deals for savings on high-end models, there are also offers for even cheaper prices on budget options like Best Buy’s $90 discount for the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $210 instead of $300 for this affordable 4K TV, which could be the perfect addition to your bedroom, kitchen, or living room. You only have until today to take advantage of this offer though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

Make your favorite shows and movies even more memorable by watching them on the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which features a 43-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors. The 4K TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which improves overall picture quality better than just high resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. For an even more immersive cinematic experience, DTS Studio Sound creates realistic audio that places you in the middle of the action.

As a budget model, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV won’t challenge the capabilities of the best TVs. However, it shares one characteristic with the top models in the market — it’s a smart TV that runs on the Amazon Fire TV. The platform not only provides easy access to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but it also enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the Alexa Voice Remote. You’ll be able to ask Alexa to perform a variety of functions, including searching for content, controlling playback and volume, and switching input sources. You can also use Apple’s AirPlay to share photos, videos, and music from your iPhone to the 4K TV’s 43-inch screen.

Related

The 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV already provides immense value for its sticker price of $300, so it’s going to attract a lot of attention from shoppers with Best Buy’s $90 discount that makes it even cheaper at just $210. You’re running out of time to get it for such an affordable price though, so decide now if you want to purchase the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Price drop! Save $120 on this Samsung 75-inch TV at Best Buy
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
The best 4K Blu-ray players for 2023
Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-ray Player.
The best Roku TVs of 2023: which should you buy?
TCL 6-Series TV displaying colorful image of an apple tree against a blue sky background.
Get this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV for under $300, with free next day delivery
People watching football on a wall-mounted Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series Smart TV.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (February 2023)
Stephan James and KiKi Layne stare at the camera in a scene from If Beale Street Could Talk.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2023)
The Cast of One Night In Miami
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Joe looks out of a window in You season 4.
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (February 2023)
Mark Grayson flying through the air, buildings in the background in a scene from Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.
The best documentaries on Hulu right now
Maurice and Katia Krafft stand side-by-side in Fire of Love.
How to set and change your Netflix primary location
A The Netflix screen for how to set the primary location.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Olivia Colman stands in a ticket booth in Empire of Light.
The best thrillers on Hulu right now
Ryan Reynolds stuck in a coffin underground holding a lighter in a scene from Buried.
Apple AirPlay 2 supports 24-bit lossless audio, but you can’t use it
An Apple AirPlay icon hovering above an Apple HomePod speaker.