While there are TV deals for savings on high-end models, there are also offers for even cheaper prices on budget options like Best Buy’s $90 discount for the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $210 instead of $300 for this affordable 4K TV, which could be the perfect addition to your bedroom, kitchen, or living room. You only have until today to take advantage of this offer though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

Make your favorite shows and movies even more memorable by watching them on the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which features a 43-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors. The 4K TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which improves overall picture quality better than just high resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. For an even more immersive cinematic experience, DTS Studio Sound creates realistic audio that places you in the middle of the action.

As a budget model, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV won’t challenge the capabilities of the best TVs. However, it shares one characteristic with the top models in the market — it’s a smart TV that runs on the Amazon Fire TV. The platform not only provides easy access to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but it also enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the Alexa Voice Remote. You’ll be able to ask Alexa to perform a variety of functions, including searching for content, controlling playback and volume, and switching input sources. You can also use Apple’s AirPlay to share photos, videos, and music from your iPhone to the 4K TV’s 43-inch screen.

The 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV already provides immense value for its sticker price of $300, so it’s going to attract a lot of attention from shoppers with Best Buy’s $90 discount that makes it even cheaper at just $210. You’re running out of time to get it for such an affordable price though, so decide now if you want to purchase the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV.

