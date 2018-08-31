Digital Trends
JLab’s true wireless in-ears have six hours of juice in the buds, 32 in the case

Parker Hall
jlab epic air elite epicairelite 0560 2000x

JLab has released an updated version of its Epic Air true wireless headphones that is sure to please anyone who wants to listen to the maximum amount of tunes before they need to juice up their headphones. Called the Epic Air Elite, the new model boasts an industry-leading six hours of battery life in the earbuds, with a whopping 32 hours of charge coming from the included charging case.

With competitors like Jabra and Apple topping out at just five hours, that’s a big win for the budding audio brand, which has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years.

“The Epic Air Elite are a true testament of innovation when you listen to the community,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer in a press release. “We listened to customers of our original Epic Air. They loved the design, the battery life, and the fit. We adopted their recommendations into the Epic Air Elite true wireless earbud. Now, with our world-class fit and best-in-class battery, we have a superstrong Bluetooth connection to make cutouts obsolete, Be Aware Audio for a safe experience while running or biking, improved user interface, quick access to Siri/Google with an even sportier design.”

Best of all, the Epic Air Elite come with a very competitive price tag. At just $150 for a set, they easily compete with the more expensive Jabra Elite Active 65t (currently our favorite true wireless earbuds),and Apple AirPods.

The one and only drawback we can see with the new iteration of JLabs true wireless in-ears is their form factor. With big clips that go around each ear, they may remind some of the workout headphones they may have worn in the 1980s and ’90s, rather than the kind of sleek true wireless in-ears they are seeking.

Still, if you’re after the biggest possible battery and charging case, and a totally serviceable set of true wireless in-ears (we recommended the first iteration of the Epic Air headphones when we first spent time with them), the JLab Epic Air Elite may just be the headphones for you.

For more information, we recommend you check out the company’s website. And as always, be sure to check out our list of the best true wireless headphones available right now if you need a bit of inspiration for your next purchase.

