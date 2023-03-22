 Skip to main content
Save $200 on this 86-inch LG QNED 4K TV with this flash deal

Every home theater needs a great TV at its center to gather around, and one of the best TV deals available right now is a big one. The 86-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV is seeing a $200 discount at Best Buy right now, dropping its price from $2,000 to $1,800. This TV utilizes QNED picture technology, which competes with QLED and OLED technologies, and produces a seriously impressive image. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the TV, and it also comes with three free months of Apple TV+ and a 30-day free trial of FuboTV.

Why you should buy the 86-inch LG 80 Series 4K QNED TV

While OLED TV and QLED TV picture technology likely remain the best picture quality you can get in a television, LG has stepped into the picture with its QNED picture technology. The major difference when it comes to QNED is in the dimming zones. QNED can’t quite reach the deepest, darkest blacks that you’ll find in the best OLED TVs because it utilizes dimmable light bulbs, but picture quality could remain unnoticeable to many viewers, as this LG QNED TV packs its own punch with Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology. This delivers rich, accurate colors that create a lifelike viewing experience no matter what you may be watching.

One of the great things about all modern televisions are their smarts, particularly if you want to watch older content in modern 4K clarity. The LG 80-series QNED TV has another technology at its fingertips — AI Picture Pro 4K — which automatically enhances contrast and resolution of old content, upscaling it to 4K in real time. Because it’s a Smart TV, this TV also has access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max built right in to its software. This makes it a great TV to break in with the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more. Its AI Sound Pro premium audio technology will chip in on the experience as well.

While this 86-inch LG 80 Series 4K QNED TV would regularly cost $2,000, today you can save $200 at Best Buy and take it home for just $1,800. Free shipping is included, as are three free months of Apple TV+ and one free month of FuboTV.

