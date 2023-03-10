Save $1,000 on this massive LG 77-inch OLED TV at Best Buy

We look at OLED TV deals all day long, but sometimes a deal still surprises us. That’s the case with this Best Buy offer on the 77-inch LG A2 Series OLED TV. Right now you can buy the TV for only $1,800 after a $1,000 discount. That’s still a hefty chunk of change, but it’s very cheap for a high quality OLED TV, especially one this massive. Better yet, you’ll get free shipping right to your doorstep as soon as one day after buying. Best Buy hasn’t set an end date for this deal, so grab it before they up the price again.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG A2 OLED TV

OLED technology is the current cutting edge tech in home theater. With its ability to deliver perfect blacks and incredible contrast no matter what’s on screen, it will eventually become the standard TV technology — once it gets a bit cheaper that is. OLED TVs are able to achieve this by individually lighting each pixel, so areas that need to be completely black don’t end up looking gray because of a nearby backlight. LG is by far the frontrunner when it comes to the best OLED TVs. The bigger brothers of this A2, the G2 and C2, claimed the number one and number two spot in our rankings, respectively. This A2 version still has plenty of impressive tech in it, while keeping the price more reasonable.

Once a TV is upgraded to OLED pixels, the next thing that impacts quality is the processor. The A2 Series from LG uses the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which allows the TV to do fancy things like upscaling lower resolution content to 4K and automatically adjusting the picture and sound of whatever you’re watching to optimize the experience. The LG A2 is capable of displaying 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut at 100% fidelity. Basically, what was filmed on set is exactly what you see at home.

This incredible OLED TV just got one of the best TV deals we’ve seen in a long time. You can grab this massive 77-inch LG A2 OLED TV for only $1,800 after a $1,000 discount. If you buy it today, there’s a chance you could be watching movies on it by tomorrow night. Grab it before Best Buy raises the price again.

Editors' Recommendations