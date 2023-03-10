 Skip to main content
Save $1,000 on this massive LG 77-inch OLED TV at Best Buy

Noah McGraw
By

We look at OLED TV deals all day long, but sometimes a deal still surprises us. That’s the case with this Best Buy offer on the 77-inch LG A2 Series OLED TV. Right now you can buy the TV for only $1,800 after a $1,000 discount. That’s still a hefty chunk of change, but it’s very cheap for a high quality OLED TV, especially one this massive. Better yet, you’ll get free shipping right to your doorstep as soon as one day after buying. Best Buy hasn’t set an end date for this deal, so grab it before they up the price again.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG A2 OLED TV

OLED technology is the current cutting edge tech in home theater. With its ability to deliver perfect blacks and incredible contrast no matter what’s on screen, it will eventually become the standard TV technology — once it gets a bit cheaper that is. OLED TVs are able to achieve this by individually lighting each pixel, so areas that need to be completely black don’t end up looking gray because of a nearby backlight. LG is by far the frontrunner when it comes to the best OLED TVs. The bigger brothers of this A2, the G2 and C2, claimed the number one and number two spot in our rankings, respectively. This A2 version still has plenty of impressive tech in it, while keeping the price more reasonable.

Once a TV is upgraded to OLED pixels, the next thing that impacts quality is the processor. The A2 Series from LG uses the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which allows the TV to do fancy things like upscaling lower resolution content to 4K and automatically adjusting the picture and sound of whatever you’re watching to optimize the experience. The LG A2 is capable of displaying 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut at 100% fidelity. Basically, what was filmed on set is exactly what you see at home.

This incredible OLED TV just got one of the best TV deals we’ve seen in a long time. You can grab this massive 77-inch LG A2 OLED TV for only $1,800 after a $1,000 discount. If you buy it today, there’s a chance you could be watching movies on it by tomorrow night. Grab it before Best Buy raises the price again.

Get this 55-inch 4K TV with Fire TV smart software for just $270
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 9, 2023 6:40AM
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

4K TVs with a smart TV operating system for watching streaming content have become cheaper over recent years, and with the discounts from TV deals, even more families are able to afford them. Here's a great example -- the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV at $180 off from Best Buy, so you'll only have to pay $270 instead of its sticker price of $450. If you're on a budget, this 4K TV may be the perfect choice for you, but you need to complete the purchase as soon as possible because we're not sure when its price will go back to normal.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is equipped with a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which provides a more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution. You'll have to make sure that it's appropriate for your available space in the living room or bedroom by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy, but if it is, you'll be getting a bright and sharp display that also features DTS Studio Sound for an immersive cinematic experience.

Forget LG and Sony: Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off
John Alexander
By John Alexander
March 9, 2023 6:00AM
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.

We see OLED TV deals every day, but we don't often see four digit discounts. Right now you can grab the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED TV for $2,000 after a $1,000 discount. It's a crazy good discount on our of our favorite TVs, so don't let it pass you by.

Why you should buy the Samsung S95B OLED
The first thing to work through with the Samsung S95B OLED is what it truly means to be an "OLED" TV. Let's start by comparing OLED vs QLED, the top two display techs you'll see in typical TVs. Between the two, OLED TVs — like the Samsung S95B OLED — reign supreme due to their great viewing angles, deep blacks, and power-saving tech. In fact, the Samsung S95B OLED is a bit beyond a standard OLED and is something we like to call a QD-OLED, which provides enriched brightness on top of the deep darks. It even has improved color accuracy. You'll basically only see this tech in the Samsung S95B OLED and Sony A95K, so if you want in on it, this is the deal for you.

Save $30 when you buy an Echo Studio and Echo Sub together
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023 4:45AM
Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker on a table.

If you're looking for one of the best Amazon Echo deals around, Best Buy has got your back. Right now, you can buy an Amazon Echo Studio along with an Echo Sub for $300 saving you $30 off the regular price of $330. A great combination for giving you excellent sound quality and the advantages of a smart speaker, we're not sure how long this deal will last for.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Studio and Echo Sub bundle
Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers around and while many people focus on the smaller Echo Dot range, the Amazon Echo Studio is a fantastic smart speaker for anyone looking for more power. It offers an immersive, 3-dimensional soundscape so you can enjoy studio-quality audio that comes from every direction. It uses spatial audio processing technology in conjunction with its five speakers so you get powerful bass as well as improved clarity, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. There's also Dolby Atmos technology to add space, clarity, and depth to your listening experience.

