We can’t say it loud enough: football season is back! America breathed a giant sigh of relief this summer when that the NFL said it would return for its regular 2020 season. As temperatures begin to drop and we continue to avoid gatherings, it’s a giant relief to know that we can bring the game home, and there’s no better way to do than with the clarity, brilliance, and uninterrupted play of an LG, Samsung, and Sony 4K TVs. While few to no fans can actually attend the games in person, a TV with the best picture is a must-have this season.

So what’s so great about 4K TVs? What 4K UHD TVs deliver is higher resolution than 1080P HD video. To be specific, 4K resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels, while 1080P is only 1920 x 1080 pixels. How does it get its name? 4K refers to the fact that there are nearly 4,000 horizontal pictures; some of these are QLED or OLED, which is a step up, and the next generation of 4K TVs. All of this translates to the most specific contrasts, the brightest brights, the best representation of all the furious and fast NFL action. These 4K TVs, from top brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung also have incredible features, like high refresh rates, fantastic browsing, and Smart TV features, great sound, and versatile compatibility to back up their incredible pictures.

Something to know about these offers: Best Buy will be serving them out to shoppers over the next two weeks. You will see some of these 4K TVs making their way to the discount racks more than once, so the discount price might change when they end up there. Make sure you’re extra careful when you go through the deals and their dates below. At the same time, it’s on you to snatch up what you can: These 4K TVs are popular and they’re going quick, so these offers won’t be around for long.

9/14 – 9/20

Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $750, was $1,000

— was $1,000 Samsung 55-inch QLED Q70T 4K UHD Smart TV — $900, was $1,000

— was $1,000 Samsung 65-inch QLED Q70T 4K UHD Smart TV — $1,200 , was $1,300

— , was $1,300 LG 82-inch UN8500 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — $1,500 , was $2,000

— , was $2,000 Sony 55-inch A8H OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $1,900, was $2,300

9/21 – 9/27

LG 55-inch UN7000 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — $380 , was $400

— , was $400 Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $750 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 Samsung 65-inch Q60T 4K UHD Smart TV — $950 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 LG 65-inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K UHD Smart TV — $1,200 , was $1300

— , was $1300 Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T 4K UHD TV — $2,000, was $2,200

Naturally, these aren’t the only amazing TVs that are on sale right now. If you’re looking for something else, maybe something more affordable, see our collection of the best 4K TV deals. The highlight? Best Buy has a fantastic offer on the 65-inch Samsung 7 Series, which is down from $550 to just $500.

