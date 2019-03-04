Digital Trends
Home Theater

March Madness is nearly here, so grab a deal on a new TV before the games begin

Simon Cohen
By

Even if you’re not a basketball fan, it’s hard not to love March. Whether it’s the NCAA finals, the approaching thaw that we call spring, or simply retailers’ inevitable need to clear out the old to make way for the new, this is a great time to score a deal on a new TV.

We’ve rounded up a few of the best bargains we could find, with a little something for everyone. Naturally, these discounts mean it’s a great time to go all-in on a 4K OLED HDR TV, but not everyone’s got the budget for that kind of expense, so we’ve also found some amazing prices on a few models that are more dorm room than media room. Check ’em out:

LG 4K OLED HDR TV C8-Series

LG-55-OLED-c8

We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it until someone makes a better TV: LG’s OLED TVs are nothing short of spectacular, with the deepest blacks and richest colors we’ve ever seen. QLED screens are catching up, but for now, OLED is still the king. At these prices, you might feel pretty regal yourself. Here are two different sizes of the LG’s C8-series, which we think offer up enough improvements over the B8-series to make it worth the extra cash.

  • LG C8 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV: $1,798 — Save $1,000
  • LG C8 65-inch OLED 4K HDR TV: $2,797 — Save $1,200

Samsung NU7100 4K LED TV

samsung un43nu7100 best tvs under 500 nu7100 prod

If you’re looking for a truly big screen TV, 75 inches definitely qualifies. And now is a good time to get one, thanks to a killer price on this Samsung NU7100. It offers solid picture quality in a 75-inch model that’s as easy on the eyes as it is the wallet. Discerning viewers will love its impressive color accuracy and good black uniformity, while serious gamers will flip for its low input lag.

Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV: $1,300 — Save $1,100

Vizio M-series

vizio m65 e0 m series review prod

Vizio’s M-series represents one of those rare intersections in tech, where you get just about every feature in a TV you could want, like 4K, stunning HDR, and a smart TV interface, all at a price that comes in way less than the competition.

The 65-inch M65-E0 is a perfect example. It’s got all of those features, plus Dolby Vision support and Chromecast built-in. Right now, it’s only $648 — $550 less than its already great regular price of $1,198.

TCL Roku TVs

tcl roku tv press image

Roku has done an incredible job of creating one of the easiest-to-use smart TV platforms in the world. It’s also got the most content, with thousands of apps and channels, from virtually every major player you can think of, from HBO and Netflix to CBS All Access, and Sling TV. When TCL started making budget TVs with the Roku OS baked right in, we knew the company had a winning formula. These TVs might not blow the others out of the water based on specs — some aren’t even Full HD resolution — but they offer an exceptional value when you consider these are full-featured smart TVs that cost less than the price of 11 adult IMAX movie passes.

  • TCL 43-inch Class FHD (1080p) Roku Smart LED TV: $220 — Save $110
  • TCL 40-inch Class FHD (1080p) Roku Smart LED TV: $200 — Save $100
  • TCL 32-inch Class HD (720p) Roku Smart LED TV: $140 — Save $60

Hisense

