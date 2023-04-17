Master & Dynamic adds Lamborghini editions of its best headphones

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Master & Dynamic (M&D) sees itself as a high-end, boutique maker of personal audio products and in keeping with that vision, it often collaborates with other high-end marques like Mercedes-Benz, Bugatti, and Leica. Some of those partnerships, like the one M&D has with Lamborghini, have lasting appeal so the two brands are back with their third collaboration.

You can now buy Lamborghini special edition versions of M&D’s current flagship headphones: the over-ear noise-canceling MW75 ($649), the in-ear noise-canceling MW08 Sport wireless earbuds ($399), and the MG20 wireless gaming headphones ($499).

All three models have their own distinctive take on the Lamborghini brand, with the MW08 Sport and MW75 taking a sophisticated approach, using silver and black metal accents, while the MG20, in true gamer fashion, echoes the electric green color scheme that has been known to make an appearance on Lamborghinis like the Huracán.

From a materials and features point of view, the Lamborghini special editions are identical to the regular version of these headphones, with one exception. The MG20 gaming headphones normally use a matte-finish magnesium for the earcups, with a matching faceplate, but the Lamborghini edition uses sapphire glass for the faceplate, which is now adorned with the Lamborghini logo against a green and black background.

M&D’s reputation as a luxury audio brand has clearly been noted by Hollywood. Fans of Succession may have spotted a pair of M&D MW08 earbuds in a supporting role in season 4, episode 2 of the hit HBO show as Kendal Roy attends to one of his many conspiratorial phone conversations.

Kendal appears to be a Mercedes loyalist, but you never know — now that a certain patriarch is dead and gone, perhaps the Roy scion will be adding a Lamborghini to his stable of vehicles, along with a matching set of MW08 Sport.

