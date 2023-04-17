 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Master & Dynamic adds Lamborghini editions of its best headphones

Simon Cohen
By

Master & Dynamic (M&D) sees itself as a high-end, boutique maker of personal audio products and in keeping with that vision, it often collaborates with other high-end marques like Mercedes-Benz, Bugatti, and Leica. Some of those partnerships, like the one M&D has with Lamborghini, have lasting appeal so the two brands are back with their third collaboration.

Master & Dynamic Lamborghini collection of headphones.
Master & Dynamic

You can now buy Lamborghini special edition versions of M&D’s current flagship headphones: the over-ear noise-canceling MW75 ($649), the in-ear noise-canceling MW08 Sport wireless earbuds ($399), and the MG20 wireless gaming headphones ($499).

Related Videos

All three models have their own distinctive take on the Lamborghini brand, with the MW08 Sport and MW75 taking a sophisticated approach, using silver and black metal accents, while the MG20, in true gamer fashion, echoes the electric green color scheme that has been known to make an appearance on Lamborghinis like the Huracán.

Related
Master & Dynamic Lamborghini edition MW08 Sport wireless earbuds.
Master & Dynamic

From a materials and features point of view, the Lamborghini special editions are identical to the regular version of these headphones, with one exception. The MG20 gaming headphones normally use a matte-finish magnesium for the earcups, with a matching faceplate, but the Lamborghini edition uses sapphire glass for the faceplate, which is now adorned with the Lamborghini logo against a green and black background.

M&D’s reputation as a luxury audio brand has clearly been noted by Hollywood. Fans of Succession may have spotted a pair of M&D MW08 earbuds in a supporting role in season 4, episode 2 of the hit HBO show as Kendal Roy attends to one of his many conspiratorial phone conversations.

Kendal appears to be a Mercedes loyalist, but you never know — now that a certain patriarch is dead and gone, perhaps the Roy scion will be adding a Lamborghini to his stable of vehicles, along with a matching set of MW08 Sport.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
13 things to consider when buying headphones for someone else
A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

As we get closer to Black Friday and the 2022 holiday season, there’s probably at least one person on your gift-giving list who would like a new set of headphones. And unless this person has sent you a link to the specific headphones they want, it’s now decision time, and you’ve got to figure out which one of the thousands of options to buy.

You could start by checking out our roundup of the best headphones and the best true wireless earbuds -- you won’t go wrong with any of the products on these lists. But sometimes, some more tailored advice is helpful. Let's talk about what makes a good pair of headphones and how to know you're getting the right ones for someone else.
It’s more than just music

Read more
KEF takes a swing at Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser with its first wireless ANC headphones
KEF Mu7 wireless noise-canceling headphones.

KEF, the British audio brand best known for its high-end speakers, has launched the Mu7, its first set of premium, wireless noise-canceling headphones. They're priced at $400 and come in two slightly different color tones: silver gray, and charcoal gray. For the moment, they're only available at KEF's website.

The Mu7 are very distinctive, with a design created by Ross Lovegrove, who collaborated with KEF on its first set of wireless earbuds, the Mu3. In fact, the Mu7 look like a scaled-up version of the Mu3, with a similar smooth-oval shape for the earcups and plenty of aluminum used throughout the headphones. The design mirrors other high-end wireless headphones with a fold-flat set of hinges, but KEF only includes a carry "pouch" instead of the nearly standard zippered carry case.

Read more
What is Bluetooth multipoint and why your next earbuds or headphones should have it
Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 seen side-by-side.

Wouldn't it be great to quickly and easily switch between audio sources with your Bluetooth headphones, without having to manually disconnect and pair them to one device at a time? As with most consumer tech wonders, the dream has already become a reality, and in the case of today's deep dive, we'll be tackling an awesome audio feature known as Bluetooth multipoint.

Introduced back in 2010 with the rollout of Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth multipoint was a saving grace for every Tom and Jane using a Bluetooth headset in the workplace. Allowing for a second phone line's unanswered calls to be instantly placed on hold, this was only the beginning of Bluetooth multipoint's range of capabilities and compatible devices.

Read more