With a little more than a month and a half left in the 2024 season, Apple today announced that MLS Season Pass is now free for those who already subscribe to Apple TV+.

If you don’t already subscribe to Apple’s premium streaming service, you can get MLS Season Pass for the rest of the season for just $10 — which isn’t a bad deal considering it also includes the playoffs. It also includes bonus competition like the Campeones Cup, which pits last year’s MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew against Liga MX winners Club America. (A Columbus win would make it the second team to win multiple Campeones Cups; the Crew beat Tigres UANL last year.)

MLS Season Pass is in its second season on Apple TV (note that it’s a separate subscription from Apple TV+), and it very quickly proved itself as a must-have service for fans of Major League Soccer. Every match is available, with no blackouts — and you can watch up to four matches at once in multiview. There’s also live analysis with its MLS 360 whiparound show, plus additional stats and per-team features. And you can catch up-and-coming players, too, with MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.

Apple also has a new “Catch Up” feature that’s available after kickoff and will catch you up on anything you might have missed before you join in live.

One big thing to note — this discount is only good for the rest of the 2024 season, and you’ll automatically be renewed for 2025 at full price if you don’t cancel. MLS Season Pass regularly costs $99 for the full season, or $15 a month. The 2025 season schedule won’t be released until later this year, but it should begin toward late February.

MLS Season Pass is available in the Apple TV app, which is available on pretty much any modern connected device, or in a web browser.