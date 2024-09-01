 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MLS Season Pass is free — for some — for the rest of the 2024 season

By
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With a little more than a month and a half left in the 2024 season, Apple today announced that MLS Season Pass is now free for those who already subscribe to Apple TV+.

If you don’t already subscribe to Apple’s premium streaming service, you can get MLS Season Pass for the rest of the season for just $10 — which isn’t a bad deal considering it also includes the playoffs. It also includes bonus competition like the Campeones Cup, which pits last year’s MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew against Liga MX winners Club America. (A Columbus win would make it the second team to win multiple Campeones Cups; the Crew beat Tigres UANL last year.)

Recommended Videos

MLS Season Pass is in its second season on Apple TV (note that it’s a separate subscription from Apple TV+), and it very quickly proved itself as a must-have service for fans of Major League Soccer. Every match is available, with no blackouts — and you can watch up to four matches at once in multiview. There’s also live analysis with its MLS 360 whiparound show, plus additional stats and per-team features. And you can catch up-and-coming players, too, with MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.

Apple also has a new “Catch Up” feature that’s available after kickoff and will catch you up on anything you might have missed before you join in live.

One big thing to note — this discount is only good for the rest of the 2024 season, and you’ll automatically be renewed for 2025 at full price if you don’t cancel. MLS Season Pass regularly costs $99 for the full season, or $15 a month. The 2025 season schedule won’t be released until later this year, but it should begin toward late February.

MLS Season Pass is available in the Apple TV app, which is available on pretty much any modern connected device, or in a web browser.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
NFL Sunday Ticket presale starts today — save on the 2024 season
NFL Sunday Ticket on a TV.

Aside from a few scant hiccups, the inaugural season of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV was a pretty rousing success. And today, Google has begun presales for the 2024-25 season, that’ll save you a few bucks.

For those new to NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a subscription scheme by which you can watch every out-of-market game. So if you’re in, say, Saints country but are a die-hard Steelers fan, you can watch every Pittsburgh game to see if they figure out this quarterback thing, even if it’s not being broadcast in your area. You can do so either through YouTube TV or on YouTube proper via YouTube Primetime Channels. (Before the 2023 season, you had to have DirecTV’s satellite service to get NFL Sunday Ticket. )

Read more
Max is pulling some features from its ad-free subscription
A reminder that HBO Max is becoming Max on May 23, 2023.

Legacy subscribers to any sort of digital service are correct to be a bit wary whenever changes come to a platform and they’re told that they can keep their current plan. Because you know the other shoe is going to drop at some point.

And that point is soon for early subscribers to Max’s ad-free plan, which was all you could get in the early days of the now-rebranded HBO Max. Subscribers today are getting emails that point to changes in their ad-free service. It shouldn't come as a complete surprise, though, since Max originally said the original HBO Max plans and features would be good for at least six months after Max launched. And here were are six months later, with changes taking place.

Read more
Netflix’s ad-supported tier will include ad-free bonus episodes in 2024
Netflix app icon on Apple TV.

It has now been a full year since Netflix shook things up by introducing a tier that includes advertising, available in a dozen countries for $7 a month. Now, just a couple weeks after the company’s third-quarter earnings report, Netflix is giving some details on how the ad-supported tier has worked out.

In a blog post penned by Netflix advertising president Amy Reinhard, the company says that it now has some 15 million global monthly active users on the ad-supported tier. The Q3 letter to shareholders noted that approximately 30% of new sign-ups were for the cheaper, ad-supported tier, up 70% quarter over quarter.

Read more