Netflix ads are about to get an AI super-charge, and that’s not chill

The Netflix app being displayed on a Samsung S90C OLED TV.
Netflix is introducing a new advertising system which employs generative AI, and they could get invasive.

The plan is to improve ad relevance by using AI to offer experiences that are more useful to the viewer.

The reality, it sounds like, could be interactive midroll and pause overlays interrupting your viewing experience.

This isn’t coming to those who can afford to pay for the ad-free version, but it sounds like will be automatically introduced for those that have ad-supported Netflix.

How do the Netflix AI ads work?

After Netflix launched its own in-house advertising platform last month, it has been working towards more”creative” ad tech.

The idea is that these new generative AI created ads are going to merge with the Netflix shows to create interactive experiences for viewers.

Currently it’s been relatively easy to ignore or move on from ads on Netflix. This update sounds like it will be a lot more invasive and far more difficult to ignore. It may even be more difficult to spot as this blending becomes more subtle.

Why is Netflix doing this? It says that this will mean having “the most engaged and attentive audience anywhere”. That sounds like something that will appeal to advertisers more than viewers. Although Netflix says it could mean viewers are more happy to take part in the interactive advertisment experiences.

When is Netflix adding AI ads?

The new AI ads are expected to roll-out to all ad-supported countries in 2026.

This will appear on the least expensive of the Netflix plans, so you may have time to save between now and then to upgrade and get clear of these new AI ads.

It looks like the days of streaming without interruption, or paying steep fees, are coming to an end as prices go up in a bid to produce the best content while staying profitable.

