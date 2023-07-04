If you’re not familiar with onn., it’s a company that specializes in budget TVs, often in the 4k range, so they’re a great option if you want to upgrade your home theater setup without breaking the bank. In fact, there’s even this 4th of July deal from Walmart that discounts a 50-inch onn. 4K TV down to just $198 instead of $238, allowing you to grab a 4k TV for less than $200.

Why you should buy the onn. 50-inch 4K TV

There’s a lot to like about the 50-inch onn. TV besides the price, and while 4k has become somewhat commonplace nowadays, it’s still nice to see on a budget TV. Similarly, while you won’t get something like HDR10+, you still get HDR10 and its excellent contrast ratio and brightness. The image fidelity is also impressive for a budget TV, so you can watch all your content and play games without worrying about getting a sub-par TV. Another thing you don’t often see on budget TVs is Dolby Audio, and even though that will work for most folks, we encourage you to check out some of these soundbar deals instead; they’re just as cheap and will offer much better sound.

As for the smart TV platform, the TV is built around Roku, which is easily one of the best ecosystems out there. Not only do you get access to all the streaming apps you’re used to, but you also get an excellent UI that’s easy to navigate, and Roku even throws in its own free Roku Channel for you to watch if you don’t have any other subscriptions. While the remote doesn’t come with a microphone, which is to be expected for a budget TV, there is a Roku app that allows you to control the TV remotely using voice control, and the TV integrates with all the popular assistants, including Apple Home.

Overall, this 50-inch onn. is probably one of the best Roku TVs we’ll see for those looking for a great budget option, especially with this deal from Walmart that brings it down to $198. Even so, it’s always worth checking out other TV deals for alternatives.

