I’d do several Dirty Deeds for this AC/DC Turntable by Pro-Ject Audio

If you’re about to drop the needle on a new turntable, why not make it high voltage? (see what I did there?) Today Pro-Ject Audio unleashed new special limited edition AC/DC-themed turntable that’s as electrifying as the band itself, complete with a lightning-bolt plinth and other audiophile features that are just, ahem, T.N.T.

The handmade turntable is part of Pro-Ject’s now-famous Artist Collection, a series of high-end decks that has also brought some playfully stellar models paying homage to other greats such as Pink Floyd (with its Dark Side of the Moon player), The Beatles (with its Yellow Submarine edition), and more recently Metallica.

The AC/DC Turntable features a zero-resonance design with a weighty glass platter and acrylic sub-platter that lights up with glowing red LEDs. The lightning-bolt theme continues on the tonearm with an all-new 8.6-inch red acrylic design that keeps things smooth with low resonance and spring-loaded anti-skating. At its end is a pre-adjusted Ortofon 2M Red MM (moving magnet) cartridge, an excellent (and color-coordinated) choice for handling all that sonically epic rock from the Australian legends (just add a great pair of speakers and an integrated amplifier).

Also lending to the turntable’s anti-resonance is the MDF plinth and silicon belt that’s driven by a super-quiet and accurate AC motor, while height-adjustable spiked feet keep the turntable steady and level. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity, but for those discerning audiophile types likely interested, there’s no need.

While there’s no word yet if and when the Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable will be available in the U.S., for those about to rock the deck will be available in Europe and the U.K. this March for 1,149 pounds/1,299 euros ($1,448 dollars). We’ll update this post if and when we learn more. You can also find all the details at the Pro-Ject Audio website.