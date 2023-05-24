This 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is $220 off at Best Buy

Consistently the home of excellent TV deals, Best Buy has a great one right now if you’re happy with sticking with conventional 4K. Today, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV for $450 instead of $670. A substantial saving of $220, this is a great way to gain the benefits of a large-screen TV while enjoying the benefits that come from a well-established TV brand. Interested to know more? Keep reading. Otherwise, if you already know this is the one for you, tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV

As one of the best TV brands around, it’s always worth considering buying a Samsung TV. In the case of this Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV, while the best TVs may have moved onto OLED or QLED technology, this is still a very fine example of 4K.

It offers HDR support, so you can enjoy a wide range of colors and visual details, even when scenes are dark. It’s also capable of upscaling non-4K content with Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K ensuring whatever you watch will look at its best. A PurColor Crystal Display fine-tunes colors so they look how they are meant to be seen. It also uses Direct Lit technology so that blacks and whites are fine-tuned to give you better contrast than a regular 4K TV. Not all 4K TVs are equal and the Samsung 65-inch TU690T demonstrates why it’s worth checking out a Samsung offering.

It’s also very simple to use with a Universal guide providing tailored recommendations for all your streaming and live TV options. Tizen is the OS involved and it offers an extensive range of apps and services, right down to voice support with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. There’s also Apple AirPlay 2 if you wish to stream or share content from Apple devices to the big screen hassle-free.

Offering all the essentials you could need along with a sizeable 65-inch screen, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a great addition to anyone’s home. Normally priced at $670, it’s currently down to $450 at Best Buy making it a super sweet deal. If you’re keen to save $220 (and who wouldn’t be?), hit the buy button now.

