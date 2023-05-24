 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is $220 off at Best Buy

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Consistently the home of excellent TV deals, Best Buy has a great one right now if you’re happy with sticking with conventional 4K. Today, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV for $450 instead of $670. A substantial saving of $220, this is a great way to gain the benefits of a large-screen TV while enjoying the benefits that come from a well-established TV brand. Interested to know more? Keep reading. Otherwise, if you already know this is the one for you, tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV

As one of the best TV brands around, it’s always worth considering buying a Samsung TV. In the case of this Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV, while the best TVs may have moved onto OLED or QLED technology, this is still a very fine example of 4K.

It offers HDR support, so you can enjoy a wide range of colors and visual details, even when scenes are dark. It’s also capable of upscaling non-4K content with Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K ensuring whatever you watch will look at its best. A PurColor Crystal Display fine-tunes colors so they look how they are meant to be seen. It also uses Direct Lit technology so that blacks and whites are fine-tuned to give you better contrast than a regular 4K TV. Not all 4K TVs are equal and the Samsung 65-inch TU690T demonstrates why it’s worth checking out a Samsung offering.

Related

It’s also very simple to use with a Universal guide providing tailored recommendations for all your streaming and live TV options. Tizen is the OS involved and it offers an extensive range of apps and services, right down to voice support with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. There’s also Apple AirPlay 2 if you wish to stream or share content from Apple devices to the big screen hassle-free.

Offering all the essentials you could need along with a sizeable 65-inch screen, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a great addition to anyone’s home. Normally priced at $670, it’s currently down to $450 at Best Buy making it a super sweet deal. If you’re keen to save $220 (and who wouldn’t be?), hit the buy button now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Samsung 50-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Walmart right now
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.

Are you looking for the best TV deals below $500? Your search may be over with Walmart's offer for the 50-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. It's already affordable at its original price of $348, but the retailer's $50 discount makes it even cheaper at just $298. We're not sure how much time is left for you to take advantage of the price cut though, so if you're interested, you'll need to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV
The Samsung TU690T 4K TV is the perfect addition to any living room or bedroom because it's a smart TV, powered by Samsung's Tizen platform. Not only will you be able to easily access the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but you'll also have the option to download different kinds of apps. You can play games of various genres, exercise with guided workouts, and follow your favorite sports teams, among the many things you can do on this smart TV, with everything just a few button presses away through its remote.

Read more
Here’s how you can get a free 55-inch 4K TV today (seriously)
Telly looks to show scores and other game information — along with ads — while you're watching in real time.

It's unlikely you're going to find any other TV deals that actually get you a whole TV entirely for free. However, that's exactly what Telly is offering right now. Touting itself as the "biggest thing to happen to TV", consumers can sign up to reserve a 55-inch 4K TV entirely for free. The catch? Well, there's a few of them and that mostly depends on how you feel about handing over information about yourself, as well as constantly viewing adverts alongside your TV viewing experience. Don't write it off entirely just yet though. Let's take a look at exactly how the Telly model works and check out what we know about the free TV involved.

Why you should sign up for Telly
There's a lot to take in about Telly. To start with, it's worth paying attention to the TV involved. Simply put, we don't know the brand or whether it stems from the best TV brands or not. We're guessing not. After the Telly announcement, we talked to the Telly PR team to find out more and didn't get far. 500,000 TVs are available through the offer but Telly hasn't stated who the manufacturer is other than it's "the same manufacturers that produce may of the world’s top-of-line TV sets today." In terms of specifications, all we know is that it has a 4K resolution and HDR capability. If you're looking for one of the best TVs, this is very unlikely to be it.

Read more
Best Buy just dropped the price of Amazon’s 50-inch 4K TV to $310
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K HDR TV.

Best Buy TV deals and Amazon TV deals are usually competing for your dollar. Today, they've joined forces. Right now at Best Buy, you can get a 50-inch Amazon 4 Series TV for just $310, down $140 from its usual price of $450. Fire TV streaming is built into this device, so it's a great option for people who want a simple plug-and-play TV. It's one of the best TV deals available at either Amazon or Best Buy today, so snatch it up soon.

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV
Perhaps somewhat expected, Amazon did start building its own TVs, and one of the most significant changes between its TVs and other brands, is that it includes Amazon's own Fire TV streaming platform built-in, complete with Alexa support. That means you can use both your Fire TV remote and Alexa to search for content, control playback, and interact with smart home devices connected through Alexa. You can also check the weather, sports scores, and much more. Think of the TV as more of an entertainment and smart information hub, as opposed to just a panel you can watch shows and movies on.

Read more