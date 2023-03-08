 Skip to main content
Perfect for March Madness, this Samsung 85-inch 4K TV is $300 off

Andrew Morrisey
March Madness is always just a little bit madder when watching with the right home theater setup, and if you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your home theater, March Madness offers every reason to go big. Currently you can get a Samsung 85-inch 4K TV for just $1,100 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item, and same-day pickup is available in many areas.

Why you should get the Samsung 85-inch TU690T LED 4K Smart TV

Whether you spend most of your time in front of your home theater setup watching movies, sporting events, or playing video games, there’s few digital experiences that can match the immersion of an 85-inch screen. The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV makes a great portal. It offers a premium 4K picture that displays content more crisply, vividly, and with sharper clarity than HD, and with a Crystal Processor 4K, it can even upscale older content into the modern quality of 4K in real time. HDR technology also allows you to enjoy a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in darker scenes.

Like many of the best TVs, this is a Smart TV. This means it has access to many of your favorite streaming services built right into the operating system. You can access them right from the Home Screen, which makes this a TV worth breaking in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more. Its smarts also include compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control the TV in a number of ways with just your voice. It also works with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can even stream content directly to the TV from your Apple device.

This Samsung 85-inch LED 4K Smart TV is the perfect companion for March Madness, and it’s currently just $1,100 at Best Buy. It would regularly set you back $1,400, making this deal worth $300 in savings. Free shipping is included, but act quickly to claim this deal, and to get it at the center of your home theater in time for tipoff.

