You know that saying? “When pigs fly,” which is usually proceeded by a crazy claim or event? Well, pigs must be flying right now because there’s a crazy deal on an 8K TV that you don’t want to miss. Seriously, it should be in our list of the best 8K TV deals, or even just the best overall TV deals, but whether it is or not, it’s certainly worth calling out separately here. The deal is for Samsung’s 65-inch Class QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022 model), with $1,200 shaved off the price. So, instead of the usual $3,500, you can pay just $2,300, which, okay is not super cheap, but that’s a heck of a lot cheaper than full price. Plus, it’s an 8K TV on the bleeding edge of modern entertainment. We’ll take a closer look at the specs and features below.

No pigs here, but I’ll tell you what, if you find a show or movie that features pigs they’re going to look great on this Samsung TV and in incredible detail too. Quantum Matrix Pro technology with mini LEDs delivers a billion colors with ultra-fine precision. What does that mean? You’ll get real depth, accurate color, vibrant imagery, and a sharp, extra clear picture. Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K handles the performance upscaling to ensure your picture is always at its best. Maximum resolution is 7,680 by 4,320 with Quantum HDR 32x, LED Clear Motion, and anti-reflection support.

But the design is another thing to be delighted by, called the Infinity One Design with Slim One Connect. The TV is less than an inch deep, so super sleek, super thin, and beautiful. Whether mounted or standing it doesn’t take up much space and the stunning design stands out.

Bluetooth audio with Dolby 5.1-channel speakers are built-in for multiroom linking, dynamic surround sound, and smart assistant support — Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant, all work. The smart TV platform is Samsung’s TV Plus which includes access to all of your favorite streaming apps and content. Most interestingly, is the SolarCell remote which syncs with a bevy of devices, including smart home gear. Samsung’s ecosystem makes it easy to get more out of your TV too, like making calls with Google Duo — you will need a compatible webcam — or checking out your health and activity stats in Samsung Health.

This stunning and glorious 8K TV could be all yours for just $2,300, which is $1,200 off the regular price — normally $3,500. No, that’s not exactly cheap, but it’s still a crazy deal and it’s an amazing price for an 8K TV, especially outside of the holiday shopping season. If you’re in the market for a new TV, or a visual upgrade, definitely give this one some consideration.

