If you’re a casual headphones user that still wants something of decent quality, the price tags can be scary. For something showing even decent levels of comfort and features the price tag usually climbs over $100. And so it is with the Sennheiser HD 350BT, which usually sit at $120. However, the rest of us can now enjoy the comfort that those willing to spring on the latest have had. While this deal lasts, you can pick up your own pair of comfy HD 350BTs for just $70. That’s a savings of $50! So, pull up your chair, turn on the music, and tap the button below to get what the rest have been using for awhile now.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser HD 350BT

Sennheiser, a company that nearly always has something in our listing of the best headphones, created the HD 350BT with just a couple of things in mind. If you’re familiar with the Beats headphones line, and we’re sure you are, then the first objective won’t surprise you; they wanted to create headphones with an intense sound profile, especially emphasizing a deep bass range. Secondly, they wanted to create a streamlined approach to headphones, using a simple and minimalist style so the average person can start using them right away without vast audiophile-level knowledge. For example, in the Sennheiser Smart Control App, you can choose between listening modes for music, news, podcasts, and films to suit your needs quickly and comfortably on the go.

And ‘on the go’ you should be. The Sennheiser HD 350BT are made from durable plastic, use thick but durable earcups, and have a battery life hanging near the 30-hour mark. While a decent, separately sold, exists, you should do fine without it as they fold in a compact and protective manner and have a 2-year warranty to boot. In other words, the Sennheiser HD 350BT are ready to go for the long haul, even if they’re on a budget today.

Remember, to grab your Sennheiser HD 350BT for just $70, head on over to Amazon via the button below. If you do, you’ll have the chance to save $50 on the headphones, which usually cost $120. Not your style? Check out our favorite cheap headphones to see how they compare.

