Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones are $130 at Best Buy

If you’re looking at the available headphone deals but you’re having trouble deciding what to buy, you may want to turn your attention towards the Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones. Originally priced at $180, these noise-canceling headphones are down to a more affordable $130 from Best Buy. You’ll need to act fast if you want the $50 in savings though, because we’re not sure how much time is left before the offer ends. To make sure that you get the discount, you’ll have to complete the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones

Sennheiser is no stranger to our roundup of the best headphones as one of our favorite brands, and the Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones further cements its status. They offer active noise cancellation, which is one of the primary features discussed in our headphone buying guide — when activated, you won’t be hearing the sounds from your surroundings, so you’ll be able to focus on enjoying your playlist or the streaming content that you’re watching. The wireless headphones’ ANC is supported by its closed-back design, which also provides a secure but comfortable fit.

With a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge, you’ll be able to wear the Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones all day, and then plug it in at night so that it can recharge while you’re asleep. Its folding design and the carrying case include in every purchase makes the wireless headphones extremely portable, and with its built-in microphone, you can use them for taking hands-free calls. The Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones come with four buttons on the right earcup for quick controls, including calling up your preferred voice assistant.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones are already a steal for their sticker price of $180, so you shouldn’t ignore this opportunity to get them for an even cheaper price of $130 following a $50 discount from Best Buy. This offer probably won’t last long though, so there’s no time to waste. If you want the Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones but you prefer not to pay full price, then don’t hesitate to push through with the transaction to secure a pair of your own.

Editors' Recommendations