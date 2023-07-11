 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are $100 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 inside their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’re planning to purchase wireless earbuds from this year’s Prime Day headphone deals but you’re not impressed with the offers for Apple’s AirPods, you can check out the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds as an alternative. From their original price of $280, they’re currently available from Amazon for just $180. You’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to enjoy the $100 discount though, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last in the ongoing shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, the third generation of the brand’s flagship wireless earbuds, offers a long list of improvements over its predecessor, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds, while also launching with a lower price. In addition to a design that’s smaller, lighter, and sleeker, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 adds aptX Adaptive for better audio quality and wireless charging for its case. The wireless earbuds can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, and a total of 28 hours if you include the power from the charging case. A software update also added Bluetooth multipoint, which will allow you to pair them with two devices at the same time — such as your laptop and your smartphone — and easily switch between them.

Active noise cancellation, a feature that’s almost a necessity these days as they’re available on the best wireless earbuds, is also present in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, alongside a Transparency Mode that will allow you to listen to your surroundings without having to take them out of your ears. The wireless earbuds also offer IPX4 splash resistance for protection against sweat and rain, and they come with silicone ear adaptors and fins to let you get a proper and comfortable fit.

Related

For those who are in the market for new wireless earbuds, don’t let Prime Day deals end without buying the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds. They’re on sale with a $100 discount that pulls their price down to just $180 from their original price of $280, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out because stocks may get sold out sooner than the end of the shopping holiday. Get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds for much cheaper than usual by adding them to your cart and checking out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy has 44 OLED TVs discounted for Prime Day (from $600)
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

There are some amazing Prime Day deals going on and we're not just talking about what Amazon has to offer. Over at Best Buy, there are some extra sweet Prime Day TV deals on OLED TVs with TVs starting from just $600. Whether you're dipping your toe into the wonders of OLED technology or buying a high-end beast of a TV for your home cinema setup, there's something here for you. It's worth clicking the button below to see the full wealth of OLED TVs on sale right now. If you're not sure where to start though, keep reading while we take you through a few of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy OLED TV sale
OLED technology means that every pixel you see on the screen lights up independently of the others. That way, you get extraordinarily deep blacks at the same time as vibrant colors, meaning there's never a part of the screen that looks wrong. LG is one of the best TV brands for OLED but it's also worth considering Sony, and Samsung, although the latter is relatively new to OLED.

Read more
4K to 8K: There’s no shortage of Samsung Prime Day TV deals
samsung 55 inch qn700b neo qled 8k tv deal best buy june 2023 resized promotional render

Prime Day deals might technically be an Amazon-only kind of thing, but that hasn't stopped other retailers from getting in on the act. Some of the best Prime Day TV deals are currently available at Best Buy with a particular focus on some super sweet Samsung TV deals. In fact, there are so many excellent deals going on that we recommend clicking through the button below to see exactly what's there. Samsung makes TVs covering all kinds of budgets from cheaper models to the most high-end tech around so check out the sale below. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites in the Samsung TV deals sale.

What to shop for in the Samsung TV sale
As one of the best TV brands, whatever you buy from Samsung is guaranteed to be worth your time and money. One of its best TVs that we always recommend is the Samsung The Frame TV.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is definitely cheap than you think for Prime Day
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Prime Day deals might be Amazon's thing but that hasn't stopped other retailers from launching their own sales. By doing so, you gain more variety and more ways to save big. One of the more tempting Prime Day TV deals comes from Walmart. Today, you can buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K TV for $498, saving $80 off the regular price of $578. It might not be a household name but you do gain a huge screen at a fantastic price. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K TV
Onn. won't feature on any best TV brands list but if you have a small budget, you'll get a fair amount for the price. In the case of the Onn. 75-inch Onn 4K TV, you get a huge display, of course. A 75-inch panel is moving into room-filling territory and is sure to look great in your living room. It's a frameless TV tool so its bezels are practically non-existent so it'll look good on a TV stand or when wall-mounted. The latter is easily achieved thanks to being VESA mount compatible.

Read more