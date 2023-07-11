If you’re planning to purchase wireless earbuds from this year’s Prime Day headphone deals but you’re not impressed with the offers for Apple’s AirPods, you can check out the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds as an alternative. From their original price of $280, they’re currently available from Amazon for just $180. You’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to enjoy the $100 discount though, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last in the ongoing shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, the third generation of the brand’s flagship wireless earbuds, offers a long list of improvements over its predecessor, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds, while also launching with a lower price. In addition to a design that’s smaller, lighter, and sleeker, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 adds aptX Adaptive for better audio quality and wireless charging for its case. The wireless earbuds can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, and a total of 28 hours if you include the power from the charging case. A software update also added Bluetooth multipoint, which will allow you to pair them with two devices at the same time — such as your laptop and your smartphone — and easily switch between them.

Active noise cancellation, a feature that’s almost a necessity these days as they’re available on the best wireless earbuds, is also present in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, alongside a Transparency Mode that will allow you to listen to your surroundings without having to take them out of your ears. The wireless earbuds also offer IPX4 splash resistance for protection against sweat and rain, and they come with silicone ear adaptors and fins to let you get a proper and comfortable fit.

For those who are in the market for new wireless earbuds, don’t let Prime Day deals end without buying the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds. They’re on sale with a $100 discount that pulls their price down to just $180 from their original price of $280, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out because stocks may get sold out sooner than the end of the shopping holiday. Get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds for much cheaper than usual by adding them to your cart and checking out immediately.

