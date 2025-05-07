 Skip to main content
Sennheiser’s Accentum Open earbuds look a lot like AirPods

Sennheiser Accentum Open.
Sennheiser

Sennheiser has added a new set of wireless earbuds to its entry-level Accentum sub-brand: the $130 Accentum Open, which will start shipping in June in both black and cream color options. Though Sennheiser is really leaning into that word, “open,” touting the earbuds’ ability to do away with ear fatigue while providing awareness of your surroundings, the Accentum Open are essentially the same design as Apple’s iconic AirPods.

Sennheiser Accentum Open.
Sennheiser

Which is fine — Apple’s AirPods are very popular for exactly that reason — but the “open” label may create confusion for buyers. These are not open-ear earbuds, which we define as earbuds (or headphones) that place a speaker outside the ear (e.g. Shokz OpenFit 2) or just inside the concha (e.g. Bose Ultra Open Earbuds), where it’s slightly closer to the ear canal, but still not in front of it. Instead, it’s more accurate to think of the Accentum Open (and the AirPods 4) as semi-open — they sit directly in front of the ear canal, but they don’t seal it with silicone like a fully closed design would (AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM5). The Accentum Open are Sennheiser’s first semi-open wireless earbuds. Until now, the brand has always used a closed design for its Momentum True Wireless series (e.g. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4).

Sennheiser Accentum Open.
Sennheiser

Sennheiser promises the Accentum Open will provide fans with the brand’s renowned tuning via an 11mm driver. The buds support Bluetooth 5.3, with dual-device connectivity thanks to Multipoint compatibility. Sennheiser has chosen to use touch controls instead of the AirPods’ squeeze-to-click force-sensing controls, and the company pegs battery life at an expected 6.5 hours per charge, with a total of 28 hours when you include the charging case.

Prospective buyers should note that just like the $129 AirPods 4, the Accentum Open do not support wireless charging and they don’t have active noise cancellation (ANC).

It also looks like Sennheiser has priced the Accentum Open for the American market in response to the new U.S. tariffs. In Canada, the earbuds will sell for $150 Canadian dollars (about $109 USD).

