 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Make Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headband more comfortable with this 3D-printed hack

By
A set of 3D-printed headband holders with an replacement SteelSeries Arctis headband, attached to a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
TinkerF / Makerworld.com

I can wear Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 wireless noise canceling headphones for up to three hours before I need a rest, but some folks find that after as few as 20 minutes, the headband creates a painful pressure point. If that’s been your experience and now you’re wondering if you’ll need to sell your $400 cans at a loss so you can buy a different model, I have a potential fix that could cost you less than two Starbucks Frappuccinos.

This clever hack was discovered by my neighbor, Garner. Garner’s the kind of guy that firmly believes there’s a fix out there for every problem, so he decided to do some Googling when his own set of XM5 started to bother him. He quickly found a Reddit thread that gave him exactly the solution he was looking for.

A set of 3D-printed headband holders with an replacement SteelSeries Arctis headband, attached to a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
TinkerF / Makerworld.com

Reddit user CantPrintMe, who suffers from the same pain, created a 3D design for a set of small adapters that snap onto the XM5’s tubular headband sliders. The adapters have rectangular slots that are sized to accommodate a replacement headband for the SteelSeries Arctis 7 headphones  — a $9 purchase on Amazon.

Recommended Videos

Once installed, you can alter the length of the Arctis headband to taste, but the trick is to make it smaller than the size of the XM5’s headband. That way, the Arctis headband works the same way as it would on an Arctis headset — distributing the weight of the headphones over the width of the new fabric, instead of the narrower ridge of factory memory foam.

A set of 3D-printed headband holders with an replacement SteelSeries Arctis headband, attached to a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
TinkerF / Makerworld.com

Garner found he was even able to stow the XM5 in its travel case without needing to remove the adapters — a slight twist on their orientation let the case close just fine.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

CantPrintMe published their 3D model on makerworld under the username TinkerF with a creative commons license, which means it’s free to download as long as you aren’t using the files to print and sell the parts.

If you don’t own a printer, don’t despair. There are several online services that will 3D-print a file for you and ship the finished parts. Garner used one called xometry and spent about $18 CAD (about $13) total. That was in November 2024, so he can’t offer much feedback on how well the printed parts will hold up over time, but he’s thrilled with the result so far.

Have you found an affordable and easy fix for your own headphone or earbuds issues you’d like to share? Email me at scohen (at) digitaltrends.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Sony WH-1000XM4 Vs. WH-1000XM3: What’s the difference and which should you buy?
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

If you've only just started researching wireless headphones, let me give you the Cliff's Notes version: Until August 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM3 were the best wireless headphones and the best active noise-canceling (ANC) wireless headphones you could buy.

What changed in August, you ask? Sony debuted the follow-up to the XM3, predictably called the WH-1000XM4. For the same price as the XM3 -- $350 -- the XM4 comes with a slew of small but meaningful improvements, and they've now taken their rightful place at the top of our lists of recommended headphones.

Read more
Sony WF-SP800N vs. WF-1000XM3: Which Sony ANC earbuds should you buy?
sony wf sp800n vs 1000xm3

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM3 have been prominent members of our best true wireless earbuds list ever since they debuted in 2019. Thanks to their combination of sound quality, battery life, call quality, and active noise cancellation (ANC), we still consider them the best overall true wireless earbuds you can buy.

This year, Sony released the WF-SP800N, a set of true wireless earbuds designed for sports and active lifestyles in general. On paper, the WF-SP800N appear to outclass the older WF-1000XM3 in several key categories like battery life, water resistance, and price. At $200, the SP800N are $30 less than the $230 1000XM3.

Read more
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM3: ANC earbuds shootout
sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 review 00100dportrait 00100 burst20200320111000943 cover

Ever since Sony launched the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds in 2019, they've been the "buds to beat" in almost every sense. With killer sound, battery life, and active noise cancellation, there is very little these earbuds don't get right.

But personal audio tech -- especially in the true wireless category -- is on hyperdrive right now, and even the best don't get to stay at the top for long. So now that Sennheiser has released an ANC-equipped second version of its pricey-yet-powerful Momentum True Wireless earbuds, the question is: Has Sony met its match?

Read more