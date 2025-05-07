 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Soundcore Liberty 5 promises better audio and the company’s best ANC so far

By
Soundcore Liberty 5.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Soundcore has released the Liberty 5, the latest generation of its midrange wireless earbuds. They’re priced at $130 — $20 less than the Liberty 4 — however, the new model lacks its predecessor’s heart rate tracking sensors and head-tracked spatial audio. Still, Soundcore says it has made significant improvements in areas like ANC, bass response, and battery life. They come in white, black, pink, and blue, and you can order them starting today from Amazon or soundcore.com.

Curiously, the Liberty 5 are the same price as Soundcore’s current flagship, the Liberty 4 Pro, a possible sign that Soundcore has included a tariff-related premium. In Canada, the company has priced the Liberty 5 at $140 CAD (about $101). The pricing is bound to make it tricky for U.S. buyers to decide between the two models.

Soundcore Liberty 5.
Soundcore

The design of the Liberty 5 is very close to the Liberty 4 Pro. Both earbuds use a stem-style design with force-sensors that allow for an AirPods Pro-like squeeze-to-click gesture. The Liberty 5 don’t have the 4 Pro’s swipe gesture for volume control, and their charging case lacks the 4 Pro’s built-in OLED screen.

Recommended Videos

Soundcore says ANC on the Liberty 5 is it’s best yet, allowing it to cancel background voices up to twice as effectively as its previous models. They use a new 9.2mm wool-paper driver (instead of the Liberty 4’s dual drivers), which is augmented by a set of “bass-enhancing tubes” which purportedly amplify low frequencies. The Liberty 5 may lack head-tracked spatial audio, but they offer three optional Dolby Audio modes (Music, Podcast, and Movie), which Soundcore describes as “immersive.”

Related

Battery life looks like another highlight, with a claimed 12 hours per charge (ANC off) and 8 hours when it’s turned on. Total life with the wirelessly-charging case is up to 48 hours.

The Liberty 5 borrows a trick from the 4 Pro: you can set up the single-click gesture to trigger your smartphone’s camera shutter (as long as the camera app is in the foreground).

The remaining specs are what we’ve come to expect from Soundcore and include:

  • Hi-res audio with LDAC (Android only)
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Multipoint
  • Google Fast Pair
  • Soundcore HearID 4.0 (with hearing test)
  • EQ customization / ANC modes selection/activation
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Wear sensors

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Audio-Technica brings ANC to a compact set of budget buds
Audio-Technica ATH-CKS30TW+.

Audio-Technica's new ATH-CKS30TW+ wireless earbuds have one of the most awkward names we've seen in a while, but it might not matter: They have active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and a compact charging case for just $99, making them the venerable Japanese brand's most affordable noise-canceling wireless earbuds so far. You can grab these budget buds starting September 18 at audio-technica.com in a translucent black finish.

With the CKS30TW+, Audio-Technica is clearly going for a set of easy-to-use everyday wear wireless earbuds. They have an IP55 rating for water and dust protection, making them ideal for running or workouts, and their transparency mode means you should be able to hear the world around you when it counts.

Read more
JLab brings dual-driver, hi-res sound to its best sports earbuds
JLab Epic Sport ANC 3.

JLab has just taken the wraps off its latest sports-oriented wireless earbuds -- the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 -- and this time, the company has partnered with balanced armature maker Knowles to give the buds even more "epic" sound. They cost $100 and will be available online in September and then in stores starting in October.

The Epic Sport ANC 3 inherit their crown from the Epic Air Sport ANC wireless earbuds, which have been a favorite go-to for sporty types who simply don't want to pay Beats Powerbeats Pro prices for an ultra-secure set of buds. We're not sure why JLab has chosen to drop the "Air," but the timing of these new sports buds couldn't be better: Beats just let it be known that the next-gen Powerbeats Pro will be arriving sometime in the new year.

Read more
Soundcore’s Space One Pro headphones are perfect for travel
A person holding the folded Soundcore Space One Pro headphones.

Anker's Soundcore audio brand has a new set of wireless noise-canceling headphones that can fold up to become 50% smaller. The Space One Pro come in black and cream color options and are available starting September 5 for $200.

Soundcore calls the new folding system FlexiCurve. In addition to the usual pivots and hinges we see on normal fold-up/fold-flat designs, the Space One Pro use a five-segmented headband, where each segment maintains a folding angle of 5 to 8 degrees, letting the headphones fold into an almost circular shape.

Read more