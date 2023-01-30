The big game is happening on February 12, and you better have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We’ll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.

50-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $250, was $400

If you just need a standard 4K TV for the big game, you can’t go wrong with TCL. They’re famous for having quality TVs at incredible prices, and we’d be surprised if you found a price better than this across any of today’s TV deals. The F30 checks all the standard boxes for a high quality TV. It has HDR for rich colors and deep contrasts. It has DTS Studio sound for beautiful audio without the need of a soundbar. It’s a smart TV, so you don’t need a cable box, a video game console, or even a Chromecast to watch your live sports. Just boot up your favorite app straight from the Fire TV app.

55-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV — $370, was $500

The next step up in TV technology is quantum dots, or QLED. QLED TVs allow for the full spectrum of colors, giving you the widest range possible. This TCL has a quantum dot panel, along with a few other goodies, and it still keeps the price low. It has HDR10+, an improved version of High Dynamic Range, as well as Dolby Vision. This means you’re getting to see the same exact image the $10,000 cameras are capturing at the stadium. The 5-Series has 30 different local dimming zones, so when you have images with both light and dark sections in them, the TV can make the dark sections completely black. The 5-Series tops it all off with a powerful AI engine.

70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV — $480, was $510

The A6G series from Hisense covers all the standard 4K TV basics at an affordable price. It has HDR10, so you get cinema quality video at home. It’s great for streaming, since it’s a smart TV and it also has Chromecast built into it. That means you can stream the game straight to the TV via the Android app, and you can also stream highlight reels right from your phone after the game. It has a low latency mode that’s great for gamers, so if you want to run a Madden game to try and predict the outcome of the Super Bowl, you’ll have no lag between your controller and the screen. It also has DTS Virtual: X sound tech, so you’ll get the full stadium audio experience without needing a soundbar.

65-inch TCL 6-Series 4K QLED TV — $700, was $1,000

If the QLED technology in the TCL 5-Series above just isn’t quite enough for you, you’ll be happy to hear that the 6-Series is also on sale. The biggest difference between the two is the addition of Mini-LEDs in the 6-Series. Mini-LEDs let the TV precisely control which pixels are lit up, so you get incredible contrast between light and dark areas on the same screen. Combine that with 240 localized dimming zones, and you’ll get incredible dark blacks right alongside brilliant bright lights — and it still has the quantum dot panel that makes colors so beautiful. Along with all of that, it still has HDR10+ and smart TV tech.

65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300

Sony’s Bravia series of 4K TVs is incredible all around, but the standout feature for sports fans is the XR Motion Clarity technology. This helps give you unblurred images even at high speeds, meaning you’ll never wonder if the wide receiver had two feet in or not. The picture in general is gorgeous, thanks to a few technically impressive features. It’s of course 4K, but it doesn’t have QLED. What it does have is XR TRILUMINOS Pro, which allows it to display billions of colors with incredible accuracy. It also has Dolby Vision and HDR. If you want to watch old games but keep modern quality, the TV will upscale all of your content to 4K.

65-inch Samsung Q80B 4K QLED TV — $1,100, was $1,300

We aren’t done with the QLED TV deals yet. Samsung is the creator of QLED technology, so you can be certain you’re getting the best the technology has to offer with the Q80B. It comes with all the bells and whistles you’ve come to expect by now, such as HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos sound. What we haven’t seen is a processor this powerful. The Q80B has a processor that will using neural networks to simulate how the human eye sees and increase contrast and crispness on the pasts of the screen you’re focusing on. It turns your TV screen into a portal straight to the stadium. It also has Q-Symphony tech, so if you buy a Samsung soundbar, both your soundbar and TV speakers will work together to bring that stadium roar right into your home.

65-inch LG B2 Series 4K OLED TV — $1,300, was $1,900

We’re finally diving into something from our OLED TV deals. OLED technology brings an unmatched level of depth and clarity to everything you watch, including sports. You’ll be able to make out the individual texture and color of the turf, the jerseys, the cleats and the football with unparalleled precision. Each pixel is individually lit, so when something pitch black crosses the screen, those pixels will actually turn themselves off and be completely black. Combine that with 100% color volume and fidelity, and you’re getting an incredibly lifelike picture that will bring the game right into your living room.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations