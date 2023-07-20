One of the best TV deals at the moment is perfect if you want a huge TV in your living room. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV for $900 saving a huge $500 off the usual price of $1,400. It’s a force to be reckoned with for anyone that wants a home cinema style experience. Let’s take a deeper look at it before you dive into the $500 saving.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value and the 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is a good example of that. It’s huge. Before you consider buying it, it’s worth considering what size of TV you actually need. This one needs a lot of room but it looks pretty good for the price. Besides the vast 4K screen, it also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG so it looks great. You can expect better contrast, more accurate colors, and finer details than with other TVs.

There’s also an auto game mode that offers the lowest possible input lag and latency while you play, while Motion Rate 240 technology helps ensure you enjoy great motion clarity while gaming or watching fast-moving action like sports. Three HDMI inputs with one eARC port give you all the connections you need for hooking up game consoles or soundbars.

You won’t need to connect any streaming devices as Google TV guides you through everything you need, while Chromecast is built-in for streaming from your phone or other devices. The 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to find shows rather than rely on the remote.

For sound, there’s DTS Virtual:X for more immersive sound, while you can also use Bluetooth to connect to the TV with your favorite headphones. It’s a well-rounded package and that 85-inch panel is truly something to be in awe of. It may not rival the best TVs in terms of features, but it’s certainly mighty big.

Usually priced at $1,400, the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV is down to $900 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $500 make this a good time to think about buying it. If you’ve got the living space for it, you won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations