 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss: Best Buy just knocked $500 off this 85-inch 4K TV

Jennifer Allen
By
TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.
TCL

One of the best TV deals at the moment is perfect if you want a huge TV in your living room. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV for $900 saving a huge $500 off the usual price of $1,400. It’s a force to be reckoned with for anyone that wants a home cinema style experience. Let’s take a deeper look at it before you dive into the $500 saving.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value and the 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is a good example of that. It’s huge. Before you consider buying it, it’s worth considering what size of TV you actually need. This one needs a lot of room but it looks pretty good for the price. Besides the vast 4K screen, it also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG so it looks great. You can expect better contrast, more accurate colors, and finer details than with other TVs.

There’s also an auto game mode that offers the lowest possible input lag and latency while you play, while Motion Rate 240 technology helps ensure you enjoy great motion clarity while gaming or watching fast-moving action like sports. Three HDMI inputs with one eARC port give you all the connections you need for hooking up game consoles or soundbars.

Related

You won’t need to connect any streaming devices as Google TV guides you through everything you need, while Chromecast is built-in for streaming from your phone or other devices. The 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to find shows rather than rely on the remote.

For sound, there’s DTS Virtual:X for more immersive sound, while you can also use Bluetooth to connect to the TV with your favorite headphones. It’s a well-rounded package and that 85-inch panel is truly something to be in awe of. It may not rival the best TVs in terms of features, but it’s certainly mighty big.

Usually priced at $1,400, the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV is down to $900 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $500 make this a good time to think about buying it. If you’ve got the living space for it, you won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
We gave this TV a perfect review, and it’s $700 off today
Caleb Denison sits in front of the Sony A95K TV playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5.

It's not every day that you can say that one of the best TVs on the market, if not the best, is on sale, but we're happy to report that's the case today. The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has one of the best TV deals right now, bringing the price down to $2,798 from $3,500. That's a significant discount and perfect if you want to snatch one up before they all sell out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony A95K QD-OLED TV
The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has a lot going for it, but its biggest feature is the QD-OLED panel, and it's even the first TV on the market to have come out with one. So what is QD-OLED exactly? Well, it's a hybrid tech that mixes OLED technology with Quantum Dots. What this essentially means is that you get incredible brightness that lets the TV colors pop more than they would with any other panel type. But it's even more impressive than that, especially if you're a gamer or love to watch action-packed content, since the TV not only runs at 4k but also at a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty impressive. That means you can connect the best gaming PC to this TV and push even the best graphics cards as far as they go.

Read more
Order Samsung’s brand new 98-inch QLED 4K TV and get $2,000 off
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

While regular Prime Day deals are certainly appealing at the moment, we're impressed to see what Samsung is offering as part of Prime Day TV deals season. If you want the ultimate home cinema experience, you can preorder the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV for $7,000, saving a huge $2,000 off the regular price of $9,000. Now, we're not saying that $7,000 is cheap by any means but if you've been keen to invest in something huge in every sense of the word, this is a great saving. If that sounds like you, take a look at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV
As one of the best TV brands, you're in safe hands with Samsung. The Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is certainly a vast example of what Samsung has to offer with a 98-inch screen needing a pretty huge living space to serve it justice. It's worth it too. Of course, there's the QLED panel which means you get super vibrant colors across the board. That's further helped by features like the Supersize Picture Enhancer that uses AI to optimize content for the larger screen. AI and 20 neural networks also boost sharpness, deepen blacks, and upscale any non-4K content. There's also Direct Full Arrays technology that controls the amount of lighting across all parts of the screen, even in sunlit rooms.

Read more
Time is running out to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Amazon
Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.

There aren't many hours left to check out the Prime Day deals but there's still enough time to buy one of the cheapest Prime Day TV deals we've seen throughout the sales event. That deal is being able to buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $160, saving you a hefty 50% or $160 off the regular price of $320. It's not often we see a TV as cheap as this, especially when it's 4K and a good size for most living rooms. If you're in need of a cheap TV, this is a great option to pursue. However, you really don't have long to buy it as Prime Day ends today. We're talking mere hours to go. You've got time to check out what we know about the TV but from there, make a purchase quickly if it's the one for you. You'll hate it if you miss out on a TV at 50% off.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
Pioneer may not be one of the best TV brands around but it's well-established and not exactly a no-name choice. No one is expecting one of the best TVs when they're paying $150 but this one covers all the basics and a little more too. For instance, besides its 4K resolution, it also has Dolby Vision support so you get sharper contrast and better picture quality than ones that don't support it. It's those kind of things that soon add up.

Read more