 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 43-inch Fire TV 4K TV for $240 with this flash deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.
Toshiba

If you’re looking for an affordable TV that will let you access all of the popular streaming services, you should turn your attention to Amazon’s $90 discount for the 43-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. In one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now, you’ll only have to pay $240 instead of its original price of $330. There’s no time to waste if you want to take advantage of the offer though — make the purchase as soon as you can before it goes offline.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV opens up a virtually endless library of content with Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which supports Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, among other streaming services. They can be easily launched from the home screen, which also displays over-the-air TV channels and your other input sources. The platform will also allow you to create different profiles for each family member for personalized watchlists and recommendations, connect Bluetooth headphones so that you’ll be the only one to hear the show or movie that you’re watching, and use voice commands through the Amazon Fire TV app on your smartphone.

You’ll better appreciate your favorite content on the 43-inch display of the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, which is powered by the brand’s Regza Engine 4K. With 4K Ultra HD resolution for incredible picture quality and vivid colors, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, you’ll be bringing the theaters into your own living room. Completing the experience is the TV’s DTS Virtual: X technology, for immersive audio that places you in the middle of the action.

Related

It’s finally time to upgrade from a non-smart TV with Amazon’s offer for the 43-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. You can get the Fire TV-powered screen for just $240, for savings of $90 on its sticker price of $330. We’re not sure how much time is left before the discount ends though, so if you don’t want to miss out on getting the 43-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for much cheaper than usual, buy it without hesitation.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 7 best TV deals in the Best Buy 3-day sale, from just $260
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

Best Buy consistently has some of the best TV deals so when the retailer launches a 3-day sale, we have to check out what it has to offer. It has plenty of great TVs on sale, encompassing a wide range of needs and budgets. Looking for a cheap TV for the kitchen or aiming to upgrade the living room setup, Best Buy has you covered. To help you figure out what to buy, we've picked out our seven favorite TV deals. Let's take a look.
Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED TV -- $260, was $430

Demonstrating that QLED doesn't have to cost a fortune any more, the Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED TV is a delight for anyone who is keeping costs down but still wants good quality. The screen offers heavily saturated and precisely defined colors so you get a vivid image at all times. There's HDR and Dolby Vision support to further help things look better. For your sound needs, DTS Virtual-X Sound provides immersion from the TV speakers while there's HDMI ARC and eARC support if you'd prefer to hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver. Alexa voice controls and Fire TV rounds off the convenient range of smart TV options. It's easily one of the best QLED TV deals.

Read more
It may not be Samsung or LG, but this 70-inch QLED TV is $480 today
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

If you want to upgrade to a QLED TV, but still want to pay regular 4K TV prices, look away from the big brands like LG and Samsung. Insignia is a great budget brand, and they have QLED TV deals that will knock you socks off. Take this 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED TV for instance. Right now it's only $480 after a $270 discount. A QLED TV this big for under $500 is one of the best TV deals we've seen in a while. Read all about this great TV below.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV
Regardless of the brand manufacturing it, QLED TV picture quality is one of the highest picture qualities you’ll find in a TV. And if you prefer a combination of quality and size in your home theater, this Insignia F50 4K TV is the TV made just for you. Coming in at a head-turning 70-inches, the QLED screen presents content in stunning 4K quality. It utilizes HDR technology to produce a wide ranger of color details and sharper contrast, Dolby Vision chips in for color precisions and more lifelike images. This TV can even upscaled older content to 4K in real time, ensuring you’ll never have to watch grainy, pixelated content again.

Read more
Save $1,000 on this massive LG 77-inch OLED TV at Best Buy
lg 48 inch a2 oled tv deal best buy february 2023 feature

Right now you can get a premium OLED TV for under $2,000. That's the kind of OLED TV deal we almost never see. This particular deal is on the 77-inch LG A2 OLED TV. It's $1,000 off, bringing the price down to $1,800. It's still expensive, but it's insanely cheap for such a large OLED TV. We love the LG A1, and the A2 is a fantastic TV too. Grab it before Best Buy raises the price again.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG A2 OLED TV
OLED technology is the current cutting edge tech in home theater. With its ability to deliver perfect blacks and incredible contrast no matter what's on screen, it will eventually become the standard TV technology -- once it gets a bit cheaper that is. OLED TVs are able to achieve this by individually lighting each pixel, so areas that need to be completely black don't end up looking gray because of a nearby backlight. LG is by far the frontrunner when it comes to the best OLED TVs. The bigger brothers of this A2, the G2 and C2, claimed the number one and number two spot in our rankings, respectively. This A2 version still has plenty of impressive tech in it, while keeping the price more reasonable.

Read more