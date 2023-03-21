Get this 43-inch Fire TV 4K TV for $240 with this flash deal

If you’re looking for an affordable TV that will let you access all of the popular streaming services, you should turn your attention to Amazon’s $90 discount for the 43-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. In one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now, you’ll only have to pay $240 instead of its original price of $330. There’s no time to waste if you want to take advantage of the offer though — make the purchase as soon as you can before it goes offline.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV opens up a virtually endless library of content with Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which supports Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, among other streaming services. They can be easily launched from the home screen, which also displays over-the-air TV channels and your other input sources. The platform will also allow you to create different profiles for each family member for personalized watchlists and recommendations, connect Bluetooth headphones so that you’ll be the only one to hear the show or movie that you’re watching, and use voice commands through the Amazon Fire TV app on your smartphone.

You’ll better appreciate your favorite content on the 43-inch display of the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, which is powered by the brand’s Regza Engine 4K. With 4K Ultra HD resolution for incredible picture quality and vivid colors, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, you’ll be bringing the theaters into your own living room. Completing the experience is the TV’s DTS Virtual: X technology, for immersive audio that places you in the middle of the action.

It’s finally time to upgrade from a non-smart TV with Amazon’s offer for the 43-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. You can get the Fire TV-powered screen for just $240, for savings of $90 on its sticker price of $330. We’re not sure how much time is left before the discount ends though, so if you don’t want to miss out on getting the 43-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for much cheaper than usual, buy it without hesitation.

