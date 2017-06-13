Waiting for cheap 4K? Vizio’s new XLED M-series and P-series TVs have landed in stores

SmartCast P-series

While customers who bought last year’s P-series had to wait a few months until a firmware update added HDR10 to the Dolby Vision HDR that the TVs shipped with, the 2017 models ship with both technologies supported out of the box. The P-series features Vizio’s newly coined XHDR Pro, as well as XLED Pro, which the company calls its most powerful local dimming, with up to 128 different zones that can be dimmed on demand. This allows for blacks to be blacker, increasing the overall contrast and adding depth to the range of colors available.

As mentioned, the TVs have given up the tablet-style control used in the 2016 models, and this summer a software update is coming that will make SmartCast apps available directly from the display. This includes TV settings, as well as a suite of apps including Crackle, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Vudu, and Xumo. If you would like an extra remote, the SmartCast app for iOS and Android lets you turn your phone or tablet into a full-featured remote. Vizio’s entire line of 2017 SmartCast displays features Chromecast built in, making casting content simple and easy. This also lets you control your TV with the Google Assistant and devices like Google Home.

The new SmartCast P-series comes in three size varieties: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. Pricing has even dropped on some models since April, starting at an incredibly low $1,000 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch P65 and 75-inch P75 models sell for $1,700 and $3,500 respectively. For more information on this lineup, see the P-series section of the Vizio website.