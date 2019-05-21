Share

If you’re looking for a cutting-edge viewing and listening experience, you’ve probably had your eye on some of Vizio’s 2019 TV and soundbar models. Known for blending high-end fidelity with real-world affordability, Vizio has long offered some of the best price-to-performance ratios in home theater land.

On Tuesday, May 21, the company announced pricing for all of its 2019 TV models, which are now available at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. Prices range from $260 to $3,500, with 20 models that run the gamut between, depending on what size and performance you’re aiming for.

Alongside the 20 TV options, the company announced five different soundbars, including two Dolby Atmos systems for hyper-immersive listening. With prices that range from $70 for its most basic soundbar to $700 for its advanced Dolby Atmos model, you’ll almost certainly be able to find a product for you.

Alongside its new TV and soundbar models, Vizio has one other trick up its sleeve for 2019 that should excite potential buyers. The company announced SmartCast 3.0, the third generation of its proprietary smart TV interface. With upcoming support for Apple Airplay 2 and Apple Homekit to join the interface, which currently supports Google Assistant and Alexa, it will now be possible to integrate Vizio’s TVs into all of the major smart speaker/smart home ecosystems, regardless of your own personal preferences.

Vizio also says SmartCast 3.0 features a number of performance improvements for a more streamlined user experience, as well as a new interface to pair with expanded voice search functionality.

Here’s a full list of the new Vizio TV models:

Model Size Picture Price PX65-G1, PX75-G1 65″-75″ 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Quantum Color, local dimming $2,200 (65″), $3,500 (75″) P659-G1, P759-G1 65″-75″ 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Quantum Color, local dimming $1,400 (65″), $2,500 (75″) M558-G1, M658-G1 55″-65″ 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Quantum Color, local dimming $800 (55″), $1,000 (65″) M437-G0, M507-G1, M557-G0, M657-G0, 43″-65″ 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Quantum Color, local dimming $400 (43″), $550 (50″), $700 (55″), $900 (65″) V436-G1, V556-G1, V656-G4 43″-65″ 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, local dimming $300 (43″), $470 (55″), $630 (65″) V405-G9, V435-G0, V505-G9, V555-G1, V605-G3, V655-G9, V705-G3, V755-G4 40″-75″ 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG $260 (40″), $300 (43″), $330 (50″), $450 (55″), $530 (60″), $600 ($65″), $800 (70″), $1,200 (75″)

Looking for a soundbar? Here’s a list of the new models from Vizio for 2019: