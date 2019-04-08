Digital Trends
Walmart has a killer deal on 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR smart TVs

Parker Hall
VIZIO P-Series Quantum PQ65-F1
If you’ve been on the hunt for an awesome new TV to watch Game of Thrones on, Vizio has a pretty killer offer on the 65-inch version of its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum (PQ65-F1) model.

With discounts between $200 and $400 (depending on the retailer you purchase it through), you can save big on this fantastic TV, which we called the best buy of the year in our recent review.

You can get this flagship Vizio model for $1,600 at Walmart, Best Buy, or Target, and $1,400 at Costco and Sam’s Club. The deal runs from now until April 15.

Why are we such big fans of this Vizio model? Well, for starters, it offers many of the same features at Samsung and LG models that cost multiples the price, even at the standard $1,750 cost from the manufacturer.

With an ultra-thin bezel and die-cast aluminum legs, there are very few TVs that offer similar fit and finish for this amount of money. The same is also true of image quality. Full array local dimming means that you’ll enjoy extremely deep blacks and excellent contrast throughout the image, and quantum dot technology means you’re always getting hyper-accurate color.

Speaking of colors, it supports HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and HLG content, which means that you will get a vibrant picture when watching content from HD Blu-ray and compatible streaming services.

Using the TV is also super simple. It comes with Vizio’s SmartCast system onboard, offering viewers built-in Google Chromecast, as well as access to Google and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. Apple users will be happy to note that Siri is supposed to make her way to the TV before the end of the year. This support means that you can use a compatible smart speaker to change channels, adjust volume, change inputs, and even turn the TV on and off.

We were particularly impressed with the screen uniformity that we saw on the review unit we spent time with, which showed no signs of a dirty screen effect, and the local dimming offering a dynamic and high-contrast image.

