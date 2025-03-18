 Skip to main content
Wiim wades into the non-streaming arena with the $299 Vibelink Amp

The Wiim Vibelink Apm.
Wiim

It wasn’t enough for US/China/South Korea-based electronics makers Wiim to give brands like Sonos and Bluesound a run for their money with some of the best network music streaming devices on the market, it had to go and launch its first non-streaming amplifier. Available today in the U.S., the 100 watt-per-channel Wiim Vibelink Amp brings big power to your digital and analog music sources for just $299.

Suited to be paired not only with Wiim products like the Wiim Ultra, but other streaming devices and even analog components like turntables, the Wiim Vibelink Amp could satisfy hi-fi enthusiasts increasingly looking for powerful, great sounding digital and analog compatible crossover devices that can be used with the wide range of era-spanning gear they might have.

Its two-channel Class-D amplification can deliver 100 watts-per-channel into a set of 8-ohm speakers or 200 watts-per-channel into 4-ohm speakers, meaning that while it’s not going to rock the roof off like other more traditional stereo receivers integrated amplifiers, you’ll have no problem filling small-to-medium sized rooms with sound. Wiim says that the Vibelink is one of the smallest 100 WPC power amplifier on the market.

The Wiim Vibelink Amp stacked on top of the Wiim Ultra.
Wiim

All you’ll need is a set of passive speakers to connect to, and it doesn’t matter if they’re tower or bookshelf speakers, old or new — whatever fits your space and preference — and the music source of your choice, be it analog or digital.

The Wiim Vibelink can connect to digital streaming devices like its own Wiim Ultra (which it’s stackable with), Mini, or Pro devices, as well as other streamers, through its optical and coaxial digital inputs. It’s built-in ESS ES9038Q2M DAC can not only deliver high-resolution audio at up to 24-bit/192kHz, but it supports variable sample rates and bit depths for heightened compatibility with your devices.

Just to be clear for the uninitiated, though — the Vibelink has no music streaming capabilities of its own, it must be connected to a streaming music or analog source. It’s also worth noting that Wiim has similar “Amp” products, the $379 Wiim Amp Pro, which features the same ES9038Q2M DAC as the Vibelink, and the $299 Wiim Amp. Both amps feature built-in streaming capabilities, HDMI, and Bluetooth connectivity, but they wane in comparison to the Vibelink’s power at only 60 watts-per-channel (into 8 ohms).

The back of the Wiim Vibelink Amp.
Wiim

Speaking of analog sources, the Vibelink has a single RCA line input that can be used for connecting turntables (a phono preamp is required though), CD players, or other sources, making the device an inexpensive solution for those building a system from scratch and want to be able to connect digital and analog sources.

Wiim says that the Vibelink is designed with “copper heat pipes, a large aluminum heatsink, and a heat-spreading case to reduce hot spots and evenly distribute heat,” a press release says. Its 7.9 x 7.9 x 2.58-inch chassis makes it compact (weight was not available at press time), and the front face of the sleek device features an input select button and good-sized volume dial with minimum/maximum volume indication.

The Wiim Vibelink Amp with the Wiim Ultra streamer and a KEF speaker.
Wiim

“Many audio enthusiasts love the flexibility of streaming but don’t always want or need a connected amp,” said Dr. Lifeng Zhao, CEO of WiiM. “For those using devices like the WiiM Mini, Ultra, Pro, or other streaming solutions, we wanted to offer an amp that delivers exceptional sound quality and power without the need for Wi-Fi connectivity. This new design gives our customers more choice—allowing them to integrate the Vibelink Amp seamlessly into their setup and enjoy the rich, pure audio experience we’re known for.”

 The Wiim Vibelink Amp is available now on Amazon and costs $299 MSRP.

